50% off + Free Shipping No Minimum at J. Crew Factory

Half off at JCF? Solid. Plenty solid. Especially with free shipping no minimum. Yes, sometimes depending on the item, half off isn’t as good as it can possibly get for JCF. There are times when something drops below half off thanks to a stackable code or just a deep discount on something. Yet for other items, half off (plus the savings that come with free shipping) is absolutely worth paying attention to. Off we go with the best of the best. Don’t forget to use that oh-so-cute DANDELION code for your free shipping.

Were just $27.50 yesterday, and, if you were picking up just one or two of these things? You’d get popped for an extra $5 in shipping charges (it’s normally $5 flat rate, or free over $100). So, today? That’s a nice deal. Why do they have that unique look? Because they’re cut and sewn first, and then they’re dyed and washed. Wash before wear, since a bit of color transfer is a risk with these kinds of things. But still, it sure nails the super-casual, but still has a bit of purpose, warm weather look.

This was actually cheaper yesterday, at $79.50. But, yesterday you would have also had to shell out for shipping (if it was to be your only purchase). So in the end? It’s kinda a wash. Previously had been going for the low $100s after it debuted. Lower patch pockets keep it casual, with a welt at the chest helping it stay streamlined. Wear it with jeans now. Wear it with white or pale grey pants when it really gets hot.

The key to wearing a short sleeve button down? Leave it untucked and make sure the body is slim. As in, noticeably slimmer than your Uncle’s Tommy Bahama shirts. Lots of options here, from basic solids to riskier prints.

A pair of pants that you just might reach for over and over and over again once it heats up. If you live in an area that gets sticky and/or brutally hot in the summer? Having a few go-to pairs of super breathable pants will serve you well come July and August.

This is NOT some paper thin wispy thing, yet, it should still breathe well in the heat. Darker and less saturated in person than what’s shown on the JCF site. 55% linen / 45% cotton. Good feel to it. Sturdy, but still has zero lining in the back and minimal structure. Non functioning sleeve cuffs make for easy tailoring too. Dual vents in the rear. Size shown above is a 40R on 5’10” / 185-190. Was going for around $70 a week or so back, but that was with the rare, Gilt City voucher. Also shown at the top of the post.

It’s the sunwashed oxford shorts that are the cheaper option, and there’s plenty of colors to pick from in that particular style of cloth. The others? Those are still about $30 once the 50% gets knocked off.

A perfect example of how half off isn’t always the best deal at JCF. Pretty sure these can dip down to around $22ish if you play your cards right (pretty sure these were almost an identical price yesterday, before the promo launched). But $30? For a truly slim Oxford Cloth Button Down? Not bad. A basic that’s worth considering.

A basic, but something that walks the line between a chunky casual belt, and a slimmer more dressed up belt. Still casual though. 1.25″ wide. Also available in a lighter brown, but the reviews have said that it’s more bright/lighter in person. Which, if it’s the same leather that’s used on the belt that I have from them, then yes, it’ll be closer to AE’s walnut shade.

Was $35.50 yesterday. Very, VERY nice to have once the blistering hot months roll around. The difference between these and standard chinos (assuming they didn’t change the fabric) is tangible. Noticeably lighter in weight and nice and breezy. Very comfortable even in the dead of summer. Three fits to pick from. Driggs = true slim (14″ leg opening), Sutton = slim straight (15.5″ leg opening), Bleecker = straight (16.5″ leg opening).

Factory’s version of big brother J. Crew’s popular “ticking stripe” belt. There is one review that says this thing runs super long, yet that review was posted almost two years ago (May 2015). If you do get the size right? It’ll fulfill #6 from over here with ease.

More of a dead simple mac than a trench (no belt, single breasted, no epaulets, just some tabs at the cuffs). Cotton/nylon mix helps keep the water out, while avoiding the space-blanket shined up look that all poly coats can bring. Is it basic to the point of boring? To some it will be. Yet sometimes you don’t have to reinvent the wheel to look good.

The 50% off J. Crew promo + free shipping with no min. code DANDELION ends today, 3/28/17.