10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Target’s New Sportcoat, Springy Suede Wingtips, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

This is NOT some paper thin wispy thing, yet, it should still breathe well in the heat. Darker and less saturated in person than what’s shown on the JCF site. 55% linen / 45% cotton. Good feel to it. Sturdy, but still has zero lining in the back and minimal structure. Non functioning sleeve cuffs make for easy tailoring too. Dual vents in the rear. Size shown above is a 40R on 5’10” / 185-190. Remember, to get the price above you’ve got to get that 35% off Gilt City voucher, which means if you aren’t signed up for Gilt already, you have to create account. Click the “RSVP” button on the deal page, and you should get a one time use code, for free, in your inbox not too long thereafter.

Basic, but not boring. A bit bolder/thicker thanks to the font, case, and that contrast stitching on the strap. Know that it’s a black on black scheme shown above. Don’t let your eyes fool you into thinking that’s a brown strap. Brown IS available, but, that one comes with gold accents on the case and dial. 40mm in diameter with a 9mm case thickness. (Photo credit)

Seen and used this thing at a pal’s house, and I gotta say that it’s impressive. Very impressive for the price. What’s included? The decanter, two glasses, and the wood tray. The decanter and glasses are lead free crystal, and have a nice weight and feel to them. The tray is reclaimed wood and stained a shade that should go well with just about anyone’s furniture/decor. On the one hand, it’s just a decanter, glasses, and a wood tray. But it sure looks and feels a heck of a lot more expensive than $45.

Over the limit, but they’ll go on sale eventually. It’s H&M after all. Gonna be made in either India or Portugal. (And thanks to all of you guys who sent in the emails saying that their sweet new grey suede sneakers are made in Portugal.) And for those La La Land fans out there… it looks like there might (might) be a bit of a subtle two-tone thing going on here between the toe and the vamp? So, perhaps like a summer, subtle spectator shoe?

Shirt jacket? Looks like a pretty standard bomber to me. Garment dyed for a broken in feel, yet still pretty well saturated color look. Full price is $69.95, but sales and codes should drop this thing further.

HUGE thanks to Matt B. for sending in the tip and pictures on this thing. Loose weave, 86% Cotton, 14% Rayon body. No lining. One of those sportcoats that falls somewhere between a sweater and a blazer. Note that he’s 5’10” / 185 and wearing a size medium in the shots provided. Looks like the arms run on the long side? Could be a nice, super cheap, grab and go sportcoat for the warmer months. Certainly worth seeking out the next time you’re in Target.

Despite some of the country getting nailed by a late winter storm… some might be thinking about beach/pool weather. These trunks get it all kinds of right. Not too long, not too short. A comfortable mesh liner. A waistband that secures via a cinch-able tie, but not diaper like elastic waist band. And just enough retro character. Lots of colors to pick from.

The Nordstrom of sports podcasts. They get everything right, yet don’t seem to squak or strut about it. Even if you have a cursory interest in soccer, it’s still an extremely enjoyable listen.

Target’s Merona line quietly makes some of the best, cheap shorts out there. Every year, without fail. But for guys who are either mid to shorter in stature, or, just like a little less cloth between waist and knee, they’ve tended to run a little long. UNTIL NOW. You can still get the knee length 10.5″ inseam, but there’s a new, shorter, 8″ version this year. Shown above is the 98% cotton / 2% spandex options. If you’re looking for the oxford cloth versions? Looks like they’re still just 10.5″ this time around. Huge thanks to Ryan N. for the heads up on the new 8″ shorts!

Moosehead is Maine’s largest lake, and at one time was a conduit by way the timber industry transported logs. Some of those logs sank to the bottom of the lake, and sat. And sat. And now L.L. Bean (a Maine favorite) has teamed up with the French knife maker Opinel to make knives combining Opinel’s famous No. 08 design, and this reclaimed wood. They’re quite an investment compared to a regular ol’ Opinel, but they’ll appeal to the U.S.A.! U.S.A.! & outdoors-man side in plenty of us. Super smooth handle with terrific striping/grain. As is always the case, the Opinel blade is incredibly sharp and the locking collar is a nifty little bit of safety-based engineering.

