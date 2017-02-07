The 2017 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for Her

Anyone else feel like the love is lacking just a little bit in the world right now? All the more reason to spread the love where you can. Yes, retailers use Valentine’s Day as an excuse to just try and sell us more stuff, but a thoughtful token of affection can help convey how much you happen to love someone. With that in mind, here are some gifts that will hopefully give the important woman/women in your life the warm and fuzzies. (photo credit)

Does her style have a European vibe about it? Then she can channel her inner Audrey Hepburn and pull off a skinny scarf like this one offered by Kate Spade. A nice, fashionable reminder that spring isn’t too far off.

If it’s just you and your significant other, a cooking for two cookbook can be really helpful, especially if you have a goal to cook more at home. This book is published by America’s Test Kitchen, known for giving the complete rundown on how to best create a meal from start to finish (and explaining some of the science behind it).

If the woman you’re gifting enjoys taking baths, she can never have too many bath bombs. Unfamiliar with these? They’re just made of baking soda, epsom salt, moisturizing and essential oils, packed together into a “bomb” you drop in your bath water. They’re great for soothing sore muscles, or just plain old relaxing.

These French cookies have been made using the same recipe since 1690. If people are still eating them, they must be doing something right. They’re traditionally dipped in champagne, so I’d recommend pairing a good bottle of bubbly with these as a gift to your paramour. A very romantic notion.

Yep, this is the book the current movie is based on. Perhaps not the most romantic gift in the world, but it’s a story that celebrates women, and that has to count for something! Pair it with a sweet card and a few chocolates for the book lover in your life.

A feminine watch that she’ll be excited to wear now, and especially once spring rolls around.

For the serious baker or cook that will appreciate the effort put into making these measuring spoons (they’re handmade in the USA). Pretty enough to hang from a hook on the wall, and sturdy enough that they can likely be passed on to the next generation. Yes, they’re expensive, but they’re made to last.

Here’s my reason for including a tiny, cuddly creature. As mentioned previously, the world is feeling a little unhinged right now. And sometimes, it’s just the small, simple joys that can remove you from the chaos for just a moment. This may seem like a gift for a little girl, which it certainly could be, but I think it would also speak to the whimsical side of a lot of women, and maybe take them back to a time when the world didn’t feel quite so heavy. Totes adorbs.

It’s around this time of year that the ladies who enjoy gardening start getting the itch to plant something. This seamless (so it will never leak) copper tray provides a good reason to buy some soil and succulents and create a cool display for indoors. To complete the gift, include a gift card to a store with a garden center or a local nursery that sells small succulents.

Another gift for the gardener, but this is a gift that will require much time, dedication, and patience, grasshopper. They’re trees. They’re not going to grow fast. I’m assuming that nurturing a bonsai to maturity would be totally fulfilling for the right personality. So if you know a patient one with a green thumb, this could work for her. And hey, for a future Valentine’s day you can get her a Bonsai planter for one of her tree starts, which is no small task.

Know a mom that deserves a Valentine? The bear is just over an inch long, making this a delicate little piece that can be worn alone or layered with other necklaces. Mad respect for all the mama bears out there.

For the lover of sweaters, especially statement sweaters. Feminine in cut and color, this stretchy cardigan has little flamingos embroidered on the chest and back pieces. If it’s not quite her style but you like the idea of a unique cardigan, ModCloth has a good selection.

Perhaps the object of your affection has been overwhelmed as of late by too much media. One way to take a break from all the digital stimulation is to play a game that involves electronics in no way, shape, or form. Q-bitz challenges players to rebuild a pattern as fast as they can. You can have the pattern you’re trying to copy displayed the entire time, or not if you want to up the difficulty.

A nice sentiment to see every time she lights this candle. If you’re not quite sure on scent (you get to pick the scent you want), rosemary mint is a good option. It will work well in a bathroom or kitchen.

A basic shoulder bag that can be worn cross-body. Faux leather and suede, so perfect for the vegan lady in your life. Also available in black if pink isn’t her thing.

