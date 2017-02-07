Style Scenario – Valentine’s Day 2017: Date night at Home

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and three style scenarios will be tackled in the next few days (going out, staying in, & staying in solo). Just because you’re skipping the Prix Fixe menus and overcrowded restaurants doesn’t mean you should mail it in when it comes to style. Dressing up a bit, even at home, earns you extra points. Plus, it can be a lot of fun. (Top photo credit)

The Sweater: J. Crew SLIM Softspun Cardigan – $62.99 @ 30% off ($108.) Just say yes to a lightweight, slim fitting cardigan. It doesn’t look nerdy (especially if you’re in solid shape). Also, like a sportcoat, it helps clean up your torso lines, as opposed to the sometimes side-mess that even the slimmest of button ups can produce when tucked in.

The Watch: Martenero Ascent Automatic – $177.98 ($595). Six bills is getting kinda steep for a Japanese automatic, even if it is assembled here in the US, but the sale price here is pretty wackado. Sapphire crystal. Exhibition case back. USA made, blue leather strap (which should be easy enough to swap out if you’ve got a brown strap on hand, and want something more traditional looking).

The Shirt: J. Crew Factory Slim Sunwashed Oxford in Lagoon Green – $39.95. Hey look. COLOR. But nothing ridiculous. As always, if you wanna work in a little color that you normally wouldn’t have otherwise, it’s tough to go wrong with green.

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt – $39.95. A wheelhouse basic that’s often excluded from codes, but will go on sale from time to time.

The Socks: Nordstrom Mid Calf Wool Socks – $12.50. Same fabric as the over-the-calf socks, only in a mid-calf height. Which means they’ll be easier to get off. Giggity giggity goo.

The Gettin’ Physical Instigator: Bespoke Post “Dwell” Wool Blend Throw – $45. A nice quality, not too heavy, wool blend throw. Enough coverage for a couple on a couch catching a movie.

The Movie: Casablanca – $1.99 – $5.96. Speaking of movies… a total classic that gets better every time you watch it. If you’re under the impression that Casablanca is some sappy affair, then you’re wrong. Rick is the man… man.

The Unnecessarily Fancy but Impressive way to Open a bottle of Champagne: Bespoke Post “Brut” Box – $45. Your very own champagne sabre. Look, you’re spending the night in, so, might as well add a little bit of showmanship to the evening. Might want to practice with a few cheap bottles of bubbly first. Champagne not included, but a pair of flutes are.

The Boots: New Republic by Mark McNairy Suede Chelseas – $99 Nicely affordable. That crepe sole is certainly more casual than a slimmer leather sole, but they’ll look plenty right with the dressed down, but still purposeful, shirt & cardigan combo.

The Jeans: Levi’s 505 Regular Fit in Tumbled Rigid – $39.99. OR… (wait for it) whatever your favorite pair of dark denim happens to be.

The Gift: Tiffany Circle Duo Pendant – $300. In case your date happens to be a lady. Is it overpriced for the materials (sterling silver / rubedo)? Yes! Does it look elegant, yet can be worn casually if wanted? Also yes. And that little blue box is something that’s just plain fun to splurge on every so often. Do make sure she’s not expecting a ring that night.