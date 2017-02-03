New Potentially Mandatory College Courses, Comic Sans, & Ray Donovan is not impressed

THAT’S ALL IT TAKES:

(thank you)

THE LITTLE BLUE BOX…is headed to the big game this Sunday. I don’t pretend to know much about marketing and demographics at that level, but I do suspect this is not the best use of an advertising budget. Even with their industry’s mark-up.

OH C’MON ALREADY: What the heck did we do to deserve this?

IN SPACE, NO ONE CAN HEAR YOU PURR: So, how come we didn’t learn about this puss when we were in school? Because I would guess most of us knew about this guy and this guy. NASA has helpfully provided a more complete list over here.

NOT AT ALL CREEPY SCIENCE NEWS OF THE WEEK: This might totally weird out so many people. So. Many. But wait, there’s more!

ONCE UPON A TIME: If you think humans are scary enough these days, it used to be worse. Shudders.

THIS IS RELEVANT TO MY NEUROSES:

(thank you)

ALWAYS ON THE RUN: Lenny Kravitz does not like to just sit around. At all. Also, this jam is just an all time classic. I will fight anyone who disagrees (that’s totally a lie).

ADVANCEMENTS IN HIGHER EDUCATION: This should probably be a mandatory course for all incoming freshmen. Not even kidding.

SPEAKING OF ADVANCEMENTS: And still, people will be writing checks slowly, making sure to record the amount in their ledger, occasionally using a calculator to update the balance, while you just want to buy a six pack of happiness and move on.

MORE OF THIS PLEASE: Not gonna lie. I might have teared up a bit. I suspect more of this is happening but we don’t have the opportunity to hear about it. That’s too bad. And if this doesn’t seem like some sort of miracle, I’m not sure what would.

PAGING CHARLTON HESTON: Does this mean we’ll be flinging poop soon? Or, is it enough that we’ve been doing it figuratively for years now.

SURFACE TENSION:

(thank you)

THE PIPELINE PROBLEM? Whenever you hear of a “insert word here” bubble, it’s probably not a good thing. So this caught my attention, not because of the merits of the argument, but for the concept itself.

WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? This is probably nothing, right? No need to be concerned? Move along now.

MOBILE PWNS: There are some fairly disturbing ideas presented here. Much of it rings true and more to the point, it makes one wonder about the possibility of a backlash. Who am I kidding.

TOSTITOS TO AMERICA: Blow me.

THIS IS A NO JUDGEMENT ZONE: I’m just going to leave this here.

THIS BROKE MY BRAIN: Colors of Scotland.

(thank you)

HEY ALANIS! Now this is ironic. Then there’s this.

WORST. FONT. EVER. This one is for all of you who have worked in advertising design. And speaking of nasty things, uh, really? Ew.

THE SHARING ECONOMY: This doesn’t seem to be the best possible future for regular people.

THE LOG LADY WOULD BE SO PROUD: Hard not to appreciate the total commitment to form and function here. It seems very Pacific Northwest. I wonder, however, about the provenance of the products name, because Rockit Log? Really? Really. Heh. But back to the point, these look sweet. Then there’s this. And here’s the thing about this, my oldest sister and her pals were all over this kind of art back when flares were double wides and macrame was the law of the land.

MON DIEU! Team USA cooked up some serious culinary cred.

ME, RELEASING ALL MY FUCKS:

(thank you)

PANIC ROOM VERSION 2.0: I certainly hope they make sure the feng shui stuff all works out and such. Also, I would probably be fine living in one of those things for the rest of my time on Earth given proper internet access and delivery everything.

BABIES AND BOOBIES: I can’t figure out if this is a good thing or not a good thing. I suppose it’s a matter of perspective and one’s station in life.

THE GREAT TESLA PARKING LOT CRAPTACULAR: In two parts: the backstory and the shenanigans.

TAKING THINGS INTO YOU OWN HANDS: Hipster DIY semen testing kits. By the end of the last time I had watched this over a series of, um, times I realized that I was watching a men’s health advitorial. Best pitch line in the piece: “Without sperm ever touching your phone…” Also, there’s obviously reasons why this exists beyond bragging rights. I can totally see how these kits would be helpful to many people. Editor’s Note: Me while watching that video.

OR MAYBE DAVID LYNCH? This is both tragic and horrifying. In short, it’s a Steven King story brought to life.

INCOMING!

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly.