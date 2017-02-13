Monday Sales Tripod – Extra Shoebank Savings, Unconstructed Sportcoats, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below. Expect these with zero regularity.

Dalton Wingtip Boot w/ Dainite or Leather Sole – $245

Carlyle Oxford – $195

Cornwallis Oxford – $195

Dundee 2.0 Suede Chukkas – $197

Liverpool Chelsea Boots – $245

First Ave. Cap Toe Boots – $237

Along with a few new additions being made to the first quality clearance section on the main Allen Edmonds site, the factory 2nds Shoebank is running a bit of a mid-winter special too. Highlights include some wheelhouse models for under $200, such as the Cornwallis and Carlyle. Meanwhile, it’s coming near the end of the boot season, so the prices on Daltons and the new Liverpools & First Aves are extra nice right now. $245 for a Dalton, with a Dainite sole no less (plenty without too), is pretty damn solid, 2nds quality defects or not (barring anything huge of course). As always, no direct links above because size, color, and width availability can vary depending on the specific combo that you’re looking for.

The Obvious Pick: One of these Retro Seiko 5 Automatics – $149.99 FINAL

A bit of an odd duck, but for those who are into the retro/moto sport looking watch thing, might be worth a look. Tough to find in the states (I think?) but Massdrop is sourcing some of these automatic, Seiko 5’s for their readers. Yes, you have to sign up to buy one, and then you gotta wait until mid March for delivery, but that Oyster style case on an inexpensive automatic is a rare one. Final sale. Seems like some 3rd party sellers on Amazon have em’ for the mid to high $200s? Interesting “5” counterbalance there on the seconds hand.

Far from everything is up for this tiered code (which expires today by the way), but there are some particularly timely items that are getting the markdown, of which some might be wanting to add to their wardrobe for the coming spring. Those unconstructed cotton/linen blazers are in particular worth a good strong hard look. Already a solid deal at full price (yes really), the navy option is getting the 30% off cut with this HEARTYOU deal.

Also worth a mention on a Monday