Lands’ End Clears the Decks, 25% off DSW Boots, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

30% off isn’t usually a huge deal at Lands’ End… it’s usually the 40% off or the 50% off one item codes that’ll grab most of our attentions. But this stuff is already heavily reduced, and sizes are seemingly going pretty quick. It’s a true, end of season clearance, so sizes are scattered even at post time. Sizes shown above on the in-person stuff would be a 33×30 on the flannel 5 pockets (love those things), and a 40 regular on the regatta blazer.

Pretty sure you have to be a member of their email list to use their codes, but it’s a quick and easy sign up and they don’t bombard your inbox. Now… I don’t know when those Aston Grey chelseas came out, but there’s now a pair on the way for a review. Aston Grey has always been a solid, go-to, very inexpensive shoe brand that in the past has held up quite well. Fingers are crossed that these do the same.

Haven’t mentioned Gilt in a while, but ever since they changed their return policy (after being bought by Saks) and started to offer a few extra discount codes, then they’ve been worth keeping an eye on. For example, they’re running a Todd Snyder event right now, and those suits & sportcoats, if not made in the US, should be made in Canada. They’re returnable too for a refund (less a kinda steep $9.50 return label fee) which didn’t used to be the case, pre-sale to Saks. You should be able to use that code THIRTY too. Thing is, they’ve capped the discount at a max of $75 off.

I thought Allen Edmonds has been doing Student/Military/First Responder discounts for a while… but I didn’t know they were to the level of 25% off full priced merchandise? I thought it was more like 10% – 15%. Anyway, to the military and first responders who read Dappered, thanks a million for putting it on the line for those of us in regular civilian life. For the students? Hit the books and open your minds to critical thinking and the pursuit of ideas. Dumb is frustrating (I have experience) and often sad. And even dangerous. So use that thing that sits on top of your neck for something other than a place to put hats and sunglasses. NOW GET OFF MY LAWN. Oh, and for students, here’s AE’s long running shoes/belts/shoe trees promo. And seriously. Get off my damn lawn.*

Not a ton of new additions to the sale section, but a half-canvas suit for around $350 is certainly worth a mention. Big thanks to Jerry F. for the tip on those suits. Do note that there are Ludlow versions of that grey/cobalt glenplaid suit, but the matching, ludlow fit pants are all but sold out. Big fan of that particular color/pattern combo. Seen it in person. It’s a plaid, but it’s subtle. Can’t necessarily say the same for the grey Ludlow glen plaid option? Haven’t seen those in person though. Those might be a little higher contrast/louder.

UPDATE: Looks like they’re doing a limited, 20% off select full priced items + free shipping with the same code, SHOPNOW, through today (2/2). Extra picks have been added above.

