Lands’ End 50% off One Item One Day Sale

Some would perhaps accuse this website of not giving Lands’ End enough love. And that’s not a totally unfair observation. Despite some recent struggles at the top of their management food chain, Lands’ End has continued to create reasonably priced, American classics, in a variety of fits and fabrics. Is some of their stuff boxy and borderline norm-core? Yes. But keep an eye out for their more tailored offerings, dip a toe or two into their more fashion-forward “Canvas” line (while it’s still around…), and you can assemble quite a good looking wardrobe from good ol’ Lands’ End.

Speaking of good… the LOVE50 code and 9284 pin seems to work site wide. Regular price or sale. Canvas line or the regular line. It appears to work (if you find an exclusion, let me know: joe@dappered.com). That’s not just good, that’s great. Remember that you can only use this deal on ONE item though. Off we go with some picks.

Hell of a price for a half-canvas wool blazer, made out of fabric sourced from Italy. One drawback? It’s fully lined. Maybe it’s lined in Bemberg, but in the past Lands’ End has used polyester to line their jackets. And it’s not always the best feeling stuff. Still, that price. Could be a real winner. A new arrival.

Boy. They canned their former CEO, and it seems like they’re trying to wipe the earth of anything that had her finger prints on it. The “Canvas” line was brought back under her watch, and it got a little (okay, a lot) funky in terms of design. But a classic, suede bomber in a more tailored fit? For a hundred bucks? At post time the code and pin are working on this thing. Seems tough to believe.

Check out that nice collar roll. Tailored fit. Supima cotton. A basic, but a well executed basic.

It’s a bit early in the season, but if this thing really does live up to the “lightweight” name and the description, then it could be a steal at under $110 total for the suit. Minimal lining. No shoulder pads. Less chest construction. Only problem? If you want the whole suit for that price, you’ll have to wait for another code to come along (or, have someone order it for you) since it’s a 50% off one item deal.

A more casual, rumpled version of their Hyde Park oxfords. Multiple colors to pick from. Kinda a bummer that free shipping doesn’t kick in until $50 though.

Some of their colors are now half off (versatile shades like forest green and dark brown among them). So those get the lower, just under $50 price point. For the rest? Ninety bucks ain’t cheap, but the cashmere that Lands’ End uses really is a step above their competition. Fit is more of a straight fit, less super slim. Not enormous if you’ve got some bulk on you though.

Well loved by many. Nice, lighter weight merino wool. Lots of colors to pick from and you can have em’ hemmed before they leave the warehouse. Just be warned: there’s not a ton of room in the seat. So if your box jumps and squats have produced some badonkadonk, your glutes might end up shrink wrapped in well-priced merino.

Preppy and then some. Canvas body with suede handles and a suede base. 2310 cubic inches of interior space should be enough for most who pack reasonably light, or, it’d make for a nice secondary bag for a longer weekend away.

Just about out of time to wear these, but… they’re a steal at this price. Crazy comfortable. Has a perfect level of “fuzz”… meaning, they’re soft, but not furry. Easy to wear with sweaters or sportcoats. Straight fit, and available in either this pale grey shown above, or a deep navy. Size shown is 33×30.

100% linen, appears to have just a butterfly lining for the back, and comes in their tailored fit. Is it too early to be wearing an all linen sportcoat? Not with a pattern like that. Should do just fine with jeans now, then off white or light grey chinos or trousers once the sun finally comes back out from behind the clouds.

Straight outta the Rat Pack’s collective closet. Takes some style onions to pull off, but if you got em’? You got em’. And a sweater polo can look darn good with tailored chinos and loafers. Somewhere, Dean Martin is smiling. He’s drunk as a rat, but he’s still smiling.

A favorite, but coming towards the end of the season where it’ll be comfortable to wear. If you like the heritage sportswear look, but hate the full/baggy fits a lot of that stuff can suffer from? Then this might be a real find for you. Their true, tailored (but not skinny) fit. Totally unlined back. British tweed. Leather buttons. The real deal. Size shown is a 40R.

LOUD NOISES. Speaking of sportcoats that we’re running out of time to wear… We’re well past the holidays, and that would be one of the few times of the year where something like this would look “right.” But still. Sixty bucks. If you’re the type to plan WAY ahead? Might be worth a shot.

Huge thanks to reader Brian C. for sending in the tip on these sheets. They’re made out of the exact same, cool and crisp fabric that Lands’ End makes their oxford shirts out of. According to Brian C., once you get these things, you’re hooked, and they just get better with age/washings. Price range above indicates what you pay depending on your mattress size (twin, full, queen, king).

The half off one item code and pin LOVE50 and 9284 expires today, 2/14/17.