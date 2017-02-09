Amazon’s new $25 OCBDs, BR Mainly Exclusion Free, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Wait, what? Amazon is now making (and selling) casual poplins and oxford cloth button downs? Know that like their “Buttoned Down” dress shirts, these “Goodthreads” shirts are only available to Prime members. Interesting business strategy there. Anyway, $25 for an OCBD, in either slim or regular fit, with fast shipping? Not bad. Got a couple on the way for a review, so standby for that. Note that not all of these things have button down collars. Just the oxford cloth numbers. The chambray and washed poplins seem to NOT have button down collars. Big thanks to Patrick R. for the tip!

The bad news? You have to eclipse two hundred bucks to take advantage. The good news is that there seems to be few exclusions this time around. And that water resistant, Italian wool mac? Wow. Meanwhile, it looks like the Rapid Movement denim might look and feel a little closer to the Bonobos Jetsetter jean. Meaning: A little less stretch, but more denim looking. Some (not all of us) think traveler denim can look a little too… “perfect.” It doesn’t have the structure of normal jeans. A little too liquid. I don’t feel that way myself, but, BR is betting that enough would like something somewhere between a regular jean and their traveler denim. Still just slim fits though. No straight.

Got that? It’s one of those CT shirt deals that requires you to head to a specific url. And that url is: ctshirts.com/usnb33. Big thanks to John A. for the heads up. Not sure how long this deal will last (they say it expires on 1/31/18, but, we’ll see) and it requires quite a bulk buy… buy if you swear by Charles Tyrwhitt shirts? And want to stock up for relatively cheap? $33 a pop ain’t half bad at all.

The Obvious Pick: Todd Snyder Military Timex $138

Big fan of Todd Snyder, but… is this not starting to feel a little (or a lot) like the over priced J. Crew Timex collaborations from years past? Or… of current times? Don’t get me wrong. Nice looking watch. But there’s no super thick, Red Wing boot-leather strap here. Water resistance is just 50m. Crystal is mineral. Again, it looks nice, but there are plenty of cheaper alternatives. Which you can’t really say about the Mod watch. But hell, what do I know. Nothing. The answer is I. Know. Nothing. Man I miss the Bulova 96A102.

Look. It’s Bonobos. So… from the jump, the prices are not surprisingly wince-worthy for a lot of us (like $98 for a henley… yikes). BUT… it is early. And some of you are huge fans of their fits and styling. So be aware that they’re rolling out their spring lineup. Of particular note? Their unconstructed wool blazers are something else. And they’ve expanded into the flap-pocket, Jet setter line. At least with that light blue number on the left up above.

Also worth a mention: