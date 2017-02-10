10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Sweet Suede Bucks, Max Stretch Jeans, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Haven’t seen these in person, but these Chelseas were fine enough for the price that a slim, plain-toe, trench style boot might be worth taking a chance on. And it is a chance, being that it’s final sale. So no returns. Still… could be a winner at this price. Something to perhaps compete with JC Penney’s Stafford boots?

Some of us (hi!) make an annual pilgrimage to Target, in the Spring, to acquire tees for the upcoming warm weather. Well… thanks to Gustin, you can skip the trip and instead get Made in the USA tees delivered to your door. You back the project now, they end up shipping to your place in April. Ta-da. Note that shipping is six bucks. So, it shakes down to about $15 a tee. Yes, Target is cheaper. But for those who put a premium on domestically made goods? That’s not half bad.

Something not many are gonna make use of in February… but if it gets HOT where you live in the summer months? Then keep these in mind. The difference between these and standard chinos is tangible. Noticeably lighter in weight and nice and breezy. Very comfortable even in the dead of summer. Three fits to pick from. Driggs = true slim (14″ leg opening), Sutton = slim straight (15.5″ leg opening), Bleecker = straight (16.5″ leg opening). Shown above in a light blue that isn’t available quite yet. Maybe it’ll show up later on down the line?

All poly. Moto style stand collar. Sleek (and slimming?) vertical stitching just might help eliminate some of the bulk that comes with more traditional, box quilted vests. Drops under $75 with a 40% off code, which is always not too far away with Banana Republic.

They’re back! Suede buck weather feels pretty far off, but these are something to keep an eye on. Eventually a code will pop up and they’ll drop even lower, and, if they’re in stock? They’ll be a steal. Made in Portugal. Decent quality suede. Leather lined. A classic with a slimmer toe than most other bucks yet isn’t a risk. Full review here.

And now… something a bit riskier. These scream spring and summer. But if you’re good with double monks, and a bit of brogue details to boot, then these could be super versatile, oddly cheap winners. Thinking these are almost certainly made in Portugal too? Perhaps? Just a touch over the $75 limit, but again… codes happen.

A hybrid between acetate key-hole sunglasses and wire framed numbers. Plenty of designer brands are doing something similar these days, and these are the dirt cheap option. And they’re surprisingly solid and comfortable feeling. Decent size too. Should fit most average sized heads, and even looked decent on my larger than average sized gourd.

Sweet (it’s rum) but not overly sweet. Just enough of a a petrol bite to make you aware that you’re drinking straight gas. Not overly complicated. Earth, cinnamon, sweet bread, and a richness that leans more meaty than sugary. Nice for the price if you’d like to try something other than Zaya and Ron Zacapa.

WAITAMINUTE THIS COULD BE HUGE.

Could it be that Old Navy is making a cheaper version of the highly popular Banana Republic Traveler Jean… and they’re making it in a STRAIGHT fit?

This could be a really, really big deal for those of us on team thunder thighs. Fabric composition for these “max flex” jeans is 85% cotton, 13% polyester, and 2% elastane. The traveler jeans from BR are 79% Cotton, 19% Polyester, and 2% Polyurethane. Hm. Gonna order a pair for an in-person. Standby.

For those looking to add something into their rotation of solids and stripes. Not sure how to wear it? It’s not the exact same shirt, but this “How to wear it” post has four separate outfits that would look great with this dot print shirt. Standard fit. 95% cotton, 5% elastane.

