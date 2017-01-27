The Threat to Rolex, Emma Stone Spins, & New Shoe Disposal

TIME TO RUN, LOGAN:

(thank you)

SPEAKING OF RUNNING OUT OF TIME? This. This is fairly depressing. And this is coming from a guy who wears an Apple watch.

SIGN OF THE TIMES: Alternative Facts is Newspeak.

GREEN FEET: Adidas steps up their eco-friendly game. These are interesting.

DEPARTMENT OF DEJA VU DEPARTMENT: If you wonder why the packaging on your laundry detergent looks older than you, it’s because it kind of is. Because everything old is new again. And again. And this is where I admit I have no problem with it.

INSURANCE: It’s pretty ugly hardball behind the scenes.

NASA HAS A NIFTY NEW WEATHER SATELLITE: We win. Click the link to enlarge.

(thank you)

He’s back! Our pal Eric H has been missing in action. We’re happy that he’s well on his way post appendectomy. He’s healthy and spot on with some sweet contributions to this week’s dossier:

LIFE HACK OF THE WEEK: I could have used this advice in high school. I feel robbed.

THEORETICAL SPACE SCIENCE OF THE WEEK: The giggity in zero gravity. As in, how would that work?

AND WHILE WE ARE ON THE TOPIC…Space, that is. That topic. Here’s an out-of-this-world way to spend an evening – just view this through your TV and fade away.

THE TRAFFIC CAMERA INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX: This might be relative to your interests if your municipality employs these eyes in the sky.

GRACEFUL AND STYLISH:

(thank you)

DARWIN AWARD CANDIDATE OF THE WEEK: How do you say “Here, Hold my beer!” in Korean?

OH THAT’S NASTY: Uh fellas, one more reason to be smart about stuff.

DOES YOUR STEAK TASTE THE RAINBOW? Because, carbs. And also, WTAF? But wait! There’s more. And yet, it’s not just all about the eating’ cows. It’s about the drinkin’ cows too. Ugh.

ONCE UPON A TIME:

(thank you)

This is clearly the companion photo to this from a couple weeks ago.

FAMOUS LAST WORDS? You can’t do this.

CONSEQUENCES: I would question whether they could even traverse all of those burned bridges in the first place. But yeah. Good on them.

WHEN YOU TOSS YOUR MORTAL COIL…will your social media live on forever or do you want to think about making plans just in case? Asking for a friend.

UM…isn’t this just an invitation for someone to instigate shenanigans?

THIS IS WHY WE’RE FAT: Where’s mine?

INCOMING!

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly.