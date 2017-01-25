Style Scenario: Dressed Casual while Avoiding the Winter Doldrums

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s cold. It’s dank. The sun hasn’t shown itself in some parts of the Northern Hemisphere for what feels like forever. What better time to inject a little bit of subtle color into your look? This is the third of these things, with each covering a different level of dress. First we did smart casual, then moved onto dressed up. Now? Here’s one idea for adding color when at your most comfortable and dressed down. Cheer up buttercup. We’ll get through this together. (Top Photo Credit)

The Sweater: J. Crew Factory Lambswool Buffalo Check Cardigan – $55.25 FINAL w/ THECOOLEST. Looks like it’s last call for this beast. All lambswool, classic pattern (say it with me… lumbersexual…) and now just over fifty bucks. Not bad. Final sale though. Running low on sizes, so if/when it sells out, this green donegal number should do the trick too. Also final sale.

The Henley: Bonobos Merino Wool Slim Fit Henley in Heather White – $58.80 FINAL w/ FROSTEDTIPS ($128). Spendy, but the true slim fit and merino wool construction is worth the upgrade over standard, boxy, bulky cotton henleys.

The Watch: Timex Brass Case Expedition Field Chrono – $51.97. A substantial (but not enormous) watch with a black ion finish. Green canvas strap.

The Jacket: 7 Diamonds Quilted Panel and Lambswool Knit Jacket in Navy – $89.90 ($149). Frankly, these things are a deal at $149. At $90? They’re a terrific extra layer for under a heavier coat, or on their own when outside hiking or shoveling or whatever.

The Hat: Andrew Stewart Rib Knit Wool & Cashmere Beanie – $23.70 ($39.50). 80% wool, 20% cashmere. No nonsense.

The Boots: Astorflex Chelsea – $180. A bit expensive but they do seem to go on sale from time to time. Made in Italy with a nod towards sustainability. Super comfortable and sturdy construction. Careful if you head outside with em’, since they are a true crepe sole, and some guys feel like crepe soles can slip more easily on slick surfaces. Want something cheaper? There’s always the New Republic by Mark Mcnairy line that’s been getting some attention as of late.

The Socks: J. Crew Fair Isle Performance Socks – $7.79 FINAL w/ GETSHOPPING ($18.50). Wool blend. Fair Isle pattern. Seems appropriate. And cheap enough.

The Belt: American Eagle Oiled Leather Belt – $29.50. Not quite suede, so you don’t fall victim to the matchy-matchy thing that can happen with suede shoes and a matching belt. Plus, their eagle logo is tucked right next to the keeper, so it shouldn’t be on constant display.

The Jeans: GAP Athletic Taper Fit Jeans – $59.95. Or, whatever favorite pair of well worn, comfortable but not baggy jeans you happen to lean on when you’re kicking back.