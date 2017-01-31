Steal Alert: Orient Bambino Second Generation Watches for $117

NOTE: This heavily discounted price is via LongIslandWatch. Haven’t ordered personally through them before, but they seem to be the place to go for discounted Orient watches… when they have stock.

For the price of a Timex Waterbury (or less,) you can now get a hand-windable, hackable, automatic Orient Bambino in either their original clean-and-mean version, or, the almost antique looking, retro/classic second version. Multiple color combos are available for each model too.

Clockwise from top left: V2 Cream, V2 White, V1 White.

All 2nd generation models hack and hand-wind.

Usually these things run between $150 – $200ish depending on the seller and code that’s being offered (standard price is $210 with a 30% off code direct through Orient). So under $120? That’s just about unheard of. Huge thanks to Reed H. for sending in the tip.

That’s all.

Carry on.