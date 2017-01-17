Steal Alert: 50% off J. Crew’s Partially Constructed Tweed Blazers

NOTE: These are regularly $298 and currently half off thanks to a rare, but limited, 50% off deal. Also note that they aren’t final sale at post time. Code expires tomorrow, 1/18/17.

True, we’re now in the winter doldrums, and that’s when people usually start turning an eye towards spring. But much of the country is stuck in a deep freeze, and temps warm enough to prevent wearing one of these lightly constructed blazers sure seem like they’re WAY off in the distance.

In fact, you could probably wear one of these things well into spring (say, temps in the low 60s and under). These aren’t the super heavy and stiff tweed blazers you’re probably thinking about. Thanks to being only half lined and lightly constructed (more like a washed chino blazer… less like a rigid yacht club number), they actually breathe and move quite nicely. The fabric is from Moon Mills in the UK and has a slight herringbone pattern to it. Again, they’re just half lined, and the sleeve buttons are easy to tailor thanks to being non-functioning.

They’re currently 50% off, which is a rarity for any of J. Crew’s sportcoats, and $150 seems like a terrific deal for this particular jacket. Perhaps what’s most impressive about the discount and price? These things aren’t final sale yet. If you get it, and don’t like it? You can return it.

Available in three colors. A super versatile grey (also shown at the top of the post in an unaltered 40R… sleeves need to be shortened), a deep navy, and a brown that should look great with dark denim, an OCBD, and some rugged boots.

That’s all. Carry on.