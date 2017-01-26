New Spring Arrivals, American Made Sportcoats, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

No, the new spring arrivals aren’t on sale. Yet. It’s only a matter of time though. And while it’s very early days in terms of the new spring releases, it looks like J. Crew is (so far) going for a three pronged approach: Crepe Soles, Cotton, and Wider Lapels. Yep, they appear to be making some of their Ludlow suits with the option of a 3.5″ lapel, which is more in line with Suitsupply and Spier & Mackay.

Here we are, at the post holiday clearance, where even the spendier department stores like Bloomingdale’s are slashing prices to clear the decks for spring. Lots of their in-house brand stuff is getting big time cuts. If you join up for their rewards/loyalty program (it’s free) shipping is free. Return shipping is free for everyone.

Todd Snyder charges $158 for the chrono, and $138 for the non chrono watches. Timex on the other hand (wrist?) charges $130 for the chrono, and $105 for the regular watches… So, know that. Carry on.

And clearance season continues to roll on and on. It’s a bit of a splurge, but a made in the USA hopsack, partially lined sportcoat for not too far north of $300 isn’t a bad deal. Plus, it’s not final sale. No code necessary here.

Usual exclusions (BR Picks, leather apparel, etc…) apply. But BR, like J. Crew, is starting to roll out some of their spring collection. And unlike J. Crew, some of BR’s spring collection is getting this cut with the code. Those chino like 5-pocket “traveler” pants have some real potential, but just be aware that the fabric makeup in no way will stretch like their immensely popular traveler jean. Almost all cotton. Doesn’t mean they won’t be nice, but still, don’t expect a similar experience? Meanwhile, was it some sort of directive from the fashion gods that everyone makes a suede, crepe sole chelsea this year? These things are friggin’ everywhere.

Guideboat Co. is not. cheap. at. all. But they do carry some pretty spectacular stuff. Bummer about the shoes (and the rest of the sale section) being final sale right now. If there was an opportunity to return them in case they didn’t fit, then a few might be willing to invest. But final sale shoes = enormous risk.

