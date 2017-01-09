Most Wanted Affordable Style – January 2017

Consider these to be power rankings. Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Just hit the clearance section for almost $150 off the regular price. Sure, they’re still almost three hundred bucks, but the leather really is something else. Plus you get a studded Danite sole that provides grip while remaining slim. Full review can be found here. UPDATE: Looks like these are moving real quick. Perhaps keep an eye out on Shoebank for factory 2nds?

Sorry, it’s a what jean? Rapid movement? Is this the next incarnation of their immensely popular “Traveler” denim? If so, the fabric blend isn’t quite the same. The mix here is 92% cotton, 6% lycra T400, 2% elastane. Traveler jeans are 79% Cotton, 19% Polyester, 2% Polyurethane. Hm. Still no straight fit option either. Keep an eye on their Traveler Jeans in rinse over the next couple of weeks. If they start to disappear, expect some pushback from customers.

A ridiculous value for the money. One of Seiko’s much beloved divers. 41mm case diameter that wears a bit larger. Nice weight to the watch, wears nice and comfortable on the wrist, and at its heart is a dependable Seiko 5 automatic. 100m meter water resistance instead of the usual 200m most divers come with. No screw down crown here. But for those who dream of one day owning a Submariner or another high end dive watch? This is a great way to get some of that style satisfaction without taking out a 2nd mortgage.

Spendy, especially considering it’s H&M, but the quality of the cashmere and the subtle texture makes for one heck of basic. It’s a luxury basic, no doubt, but more attainable than most other cashmere sweaters. Plus, it’s on sale, and perhaps if a stackable code comes along, it’ll get even more tempting? Size shown above is a medium on 5’10” / 185. More of a straight fit than a slim fit. So if you’re on the truly slim side, know that H&M’s usual slim to skinny fit doesn’t seem to apply here. Also available in navy as well as black, but the navy option is all but sold out.

You don’t have to like his music or his politics to appreciate the length, breadth, and frankly, genius of his career. This guy is pushing 70 years old, still knocks out three hour shows, and was recently awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. And? He narrates the audio book version. All 18 hours and 16 minutes of it. Something to listen to now that we’re in the depths of winter. A truly American story about an American music legend.

WHOA now. Those certainly have potential at first glance. Simple cap toe. Medallion up front. And a grain pattern to the leather? Nice. Stand by for a full, in person review. Soon. Very soon.

