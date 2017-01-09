Monday Sales Tripod – Nordstrom Further Reductions, AE’s Bourbon Discount Returns, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below. Expect these with zero regularity.

Not everything in their half-yearly sale (which ended on 1/2) got extra discounts. Far from it. But… some of those items that hit the sweet spot between price and quality while combining solid aesthetics are now priced even lower. Sizing can be a bit scattered depending on the item. This is the second round of pricing cuts on a winter clearance after all. But under $150 for that all wool, partially lined sportcoat from Bensol? Or $65 those double monks from the Nordy house brand Calibrate? Gonna be tough to beat.

The sale section has seen a good bunch of new additions since the turn of the calendar, and those Goodyear Welted Leather Pacer boots should end up being a solid deal now that they’re under $140. There’s also a limited section of regular price stuff getting the 40% off cut. But a good chunk of that section has been decimated in terms of sizes and colors. It’s clearance time/late in the retail season, so, that’s not too unexpected.

The clearance section has been picked over pretty well (the Dundee 2.0 in Snuff is still kicking about), but it’s still nice to see AE bringing back the $100 off their Bourbon line offer.

Also worth a mention on a Monday