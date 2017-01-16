Monday Sales Tripod – Ledbury Extra 30% off Sale Items, Bonobos Tiers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below. Expect these with zero regularity.

Ledbury stuff is expensive. But it’s also really, really nice stuff. Great fabrics, quality construction, and stylish without shouting. Thing is, it looks like most stuff in their sale section right now is FINAL sale. So no returns. Be careful here. Code EXTRA30 expires tomorrow, 1/17/17.

The already plenty affordable now gets an extra 20% off with the code. But just for today. With H&M, I (but this is just me) usually stick to the “premium quality” stuff, since it’s that stuff that seems to actually hold up over time. That cashmere crew shown above? Pretty impressive for $56. Really nice feel to it, and the fit isn’t half bad. Not super trim, but not enormous either. Good texture to the knit. Size shown there is a medium.

Got that? It’s a tiered sale, but it only applies to final sale items. But whereas 30% is pretty standard for Bonobos sale section extra discounts, it’s the 40% off that’s a rarity. Just… DAMMIT FINAL SALE. No returns here.

The Pick: C60 Trident GMT 600 – $540 ($1070)

Is $540 a lot of money? Yes! Is it a pretty damn good price for a Swiss made, GMT Automatic with a water resistance of 600m? Absolutely. And if you do want to use it in the water, just swap that leather band out for a NATO strap and you’re set. There are more watches in this clearance event, but I’m thinking that 43mm sucker is the star of the show.

Also worth a mention on a Monday