JCF Wool Suits for $200, Sneaky Suitsupply Outlet Pieces, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Pretty sure there’s been a couple (as in like, 4-7) additions to the Suitsupply Outlet in the last 24-36 hours since it launched. For example, if memory serves, there weren’t many, if at all, Napoli suits available. And it looks like there’s a grey herringbone Napoli in there? For now? Same goes for that lightly constructed, half lined, navy cotton/wool Havana jacket shown above. At post time, both of those options had some common sizes (36, 38, 40, 42, etc) available. Might be worth taking another quick spin through, just in case. You’ll still need the code FIRSTACCESS to get in. And again, all sales are final. Want to check out who’s getting what over on Threads? Here’s where the fellas are discussing/cataloging their purchases.

This is on the quiet side, but it is a very, very nice deal. Thompson suits, especially in the timeless worsted wool options, have been excluded from codes and promos seemingly 99% of the time over the last year to 18 months. But now? Not only are the worsted options marked down to $250, the extra 20% off code is actually working on them. Pants come in either slim or standard. Just scroll down to pick which fit you’d prefer. Big thanks to Jeremy G. for sending in the style tip!

Bulova can make some… funky looking watches. But their quality is usually pretty decent for the price, and there’s a few heritage/timeless looking items in this sale. Code FASTSHIP gets you free shipping no minimum.

UNIQLO’s consistency from season to season is scattershot at best. So be warned, and know that the $19.90 sweaters might not fit or feel the same as the $29.90 sweaters. Maybe they will. Frankly, I just don’t know. The thing is, when they get it right? Hardly anyone does it better for a super affordable price point. But reading the reviews can induce nightmares. I personally love how thin UNIQLO’s merino sweaters are (I bought a bunch last winter and haven’t looked back). Terrific for layering. They breathe extremely well. But some fellas just don’t like that in a sweater. Fair enough to them.

Featuring a brand/sale here that leans a little more modern, and a little more expensive than what we usually put forward. But why not. It’s good to branch out every so often. Plus, Mr. Snyder is an American designer (from Iowa!) who makes solid quality stuff. Think Billy Reid, minus some of the Italian Influence, yet still with a similar eye to quality and heritage. Whatever that means. Does featuring this sale, from this brand, mean your friendly neighborhood affordable style website editor is all about spending thirty bucks on a t-shirt? NO!!! Does it mean that perhaps that same, friendly editor is attempting to not fall victim to his own biases? You bet. Got a problem with that? Please, if you can articulate said problem with tact and intelligence, send your response to joe@dappered.com.

Also worth a mention: