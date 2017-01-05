Best Posts of 2016 – Women, Bartenders, & #shoulderdivots

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2016, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2016. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

Hey, remember spring? This how-to was published on March 21st of last year. For all of you enduring the current wrath of winter, March 21st of this year is less than 3 months away. And the outfit examples shown in this post are pretty timeless, so you can start assembling your lightweight, light color sportcoat looks now, and they’ll be ready to go on that first warm-ish day.

Last October Beth, our long-time contributor of the Ask A Woman series, decided it was time to move on. She had a great run on Dappered, and consistently offered up wit and wisdom. Her sage advice from 5 First Date Pitfalls to Avoid to How to Support Someone trying to Lose Weight, and even addressing the pain of miscarriage, was always on point and relatable.

This is one of those things that the #menswear crowd seemed to become hyper critical of last year. Heaven forbid that a crease should happen when a guy lifts his arm up while wearing a sportscoat or suit jacket. There are some cases where bad fit can create exaggerated divots, but they can happen even when wearing a well tailored suit when a guy actually moves. No need to panic, should divots do not mean you’ve lost style points.

Resident bartender Ashley R. gave us 10 valuable tips on how to quickly become a favorite patron of a bartender or server. From tipping with cash to not overextending your stay at a table, she let us know what it’s like from the other side of the dining/drinking experience, and how not to be the person or group the working crew can not wait to see leave.