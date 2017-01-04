Best Posts of 2016 – Underrated, Overrated, & Hinterland

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2016, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2016. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

These are the things that are easy to not think about, to pass over, to perhaps fall victim to ignoring in the name of #menswear. If you dress for your Instagram account, and only for likes and favorites, you might be forgetting a few of these things.

This Welsh police detective drama provided the inspiration for a Steal the Style that fit right into the style sensibilities typically found on this site. DCI Tom Mathias, played by actor Richard Harrington, is constantly clad in slim cut dark denim, chambray shirts, knit ties, and waxed bombers. His outfits make him stand out stylistically in a role that in other shows would be typically dressed in department store standards.

There are a lot of shoes in this world. And some people just can not get enough of them. But for the minimalist, we broke down the only 5 types of shoes a guy needs in one handy infographic. Now could said guy purchase multiple versions of each type of shoe? Sure, but sticking with just these five should meet most, if not all, of his footwear requirements.

We addressed some underrated things about men’s style, but the pendulum can swing just as far the other way. When it does, some guys can become hypercritical about their own looks, and also be far to critical of the way other guys dress. The point here? Don’t take it too seriously. It’s putting clothes on your body, not issuing nuclear codes.