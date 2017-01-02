Best Posts of 2016 – The Best <$200, Getting Sharp, & Free Handsome

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2016, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2016. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

…for the style newbie. Some of these suggestions may have seemed basic to guys that already have a good grasp on their sense of style, but for a guy just getting into the game? Direction on easy swaps might make it a little less daunting. Plus, Joe got some cushy new sandals out of the deal.

The Best For Under $200

Giving a twofer here. An undeniable aspect about trying to figure out your style is that it can get costly. No secret on this site, our goal is to help guys look good affordably. But on occasion, there are some items that are just worth dropping a little more cash on. That extra cash can buy a bump up in quality and longevity. This past year we tackled two such areas of style, watches and dress shoes, by giving the best options out there under the $200 mark.

Mr. Autumn Man’s cousin made an appearance in a new Style Scenario series we tackled this year; the nothing over $100 editions. The transition from summer into fall seems to heighten the sartorial excitement for most guys, since the prospect of layering comes back into play. This particular Style Scenario put together an outfit perfect for that first cooler day, with all items priced south of a hundred.

There are so many small actions that can be taken in order to make a guy a little more appealing. Many have to do with just being courteous, present in the moment, and willing to step outside their comfort zone every now and then. It’s not rocket science, but it can be easy to forget when caught up in the day to day of life. Practicing just a few of these recommendations can change the way people perceive, in a good way.