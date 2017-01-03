Best Posts of 2016 – Style + Comfort, Laundry, & a Yamaha

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2016, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2016. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

So, you know, when you want to take a nap in the sun in front of the lawyers office next door, you can be comfortable doing it. Kidding, of course. The handy infographic in this post points out eleven things a guy can do to stay comfortable AND stylish as the same time.

It can be easy to fall into the trap of just throwing a pile of mixed clothes into the washing machine together just to get them clean, and then drying on high heat to get through the process as fast as possible. Taking these shortcuts on laundering can cause much faster wear though, and can ruin perfectly good garments. Be sure to read this post and apply these basics in order to keep your clothing looking as good as it can.

A review like any other, but happening upon that bike while out scouting for photography shots (as seen at top of this post) was just too perfect. And the jacket wasn’t bad either. Currently down to just under $200. Not bad for decent suede.

Short and sweet, but for guys just starting to think about dressing a little better, this post articulated the first four steps to take in order to make it happen. Point number 4 might especially resonate, because that’s likely one of the biggest things that holds guys back from making a change.