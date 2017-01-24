Best of Threads – 2016 Favorites, Storing Sweaters, and How to wear Brown Pants

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

Yep, those happened for JBarwick in 2016. And from the way this thread reads, spending in men’s retail was alive and well last year. Favorite purchases ran the gamut in cost and items. A few guys invested in their first pair of Allen Edmonds, and Rawfull dropped a chunk of change on a Grand Seiko SBGR083. But some guys were happiest with a simple purchase that didn’t set them back too much, like the henley Eric S purchased from Old Navy that fits him perfectly. Other favorite purchases included sportcoats, a suit from Suitsupply, MANY shoes and boots, a Linjer briefcase, thrifted goods… you get it. On a sidenote, the lederhosen purchase lead to an interesting side conversation about one man’s dream of owning a Norwegian bunad.

Short and sweet. It’s universally agreed, folded, and don’t forget about putting the wools away in a drawer away from moths or other hungry, sneaky insects.

And speaking of storing sweaters, Threads user Pesape is already thinking about his footwear come summer. Living in Kansas City, he’s looking for a couple options other than sneakers, boat shoes, or flip flops that will work with shorts, and pair well with pants/jeans for evenings. Driving loafers were suggested by many, and sneakers were still pushed as an option. The possibility of suede bucks was also thrown into the mix.

And right back into winter, threads user ScotsmaninBrooklyn asked for advice on what to wear with the JCF Bedford Herringbone pants he picked up in brown for a steal, mentioning that pairing them with a navy sportcoat made him feel like he “looked like a crappy extra from Peaky Blinders” (while heartily endorsing the show itself). A few guys steered SinB toward pairing the pants with a lighter hued OCBD and/or navy, forest, or burgundy sweater. Loafer28 disagreed about the sportcoat, and offered up a link to some looks endorsing his case. Josiahv went even further, putting on his own pair of JCF Herringbone pants, a navy sportcoat, and snapping the picture shown above. Looks like whichever direction SinB takes, those pants create a good foundation for a stylish cold weather look.

An ongoing Thread that allows guys to show off their daily watch-wear, drocpsu shared his Casio Edifice, smartly placed on a brown leather button-stud strap. This watch was just featured in a recent post as a wet weather necessity. Seems like a good choice at anytime though.

Head on over to Threads and take a spin around. Top Photo: Ethan K.