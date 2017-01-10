10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Chelsea Boots, Stretch Chinos, Ceramic Growlers, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Currently on sale and getting an extra 50% off through Today, 1/16. Sleek. Great leather for the price point. Available in the perfect “cognac” as shown above, or black. Easily worn with jeans, and all the way up to some suits if you’ve got the chutzpah. Full review here.

The slimmer cut (but not the super tight “Tailored” fit) with a bunch of colors available, a bit of stretch to the fabric, and now under fifty bucks at Nordstrom. Ships and returns for free, so, you don’t have to monkey around with any final sale nonsense. Big thanks to reader Ray for the tip!

The casual, but not sloppy, nautical thing done oh-so-right. A nice, four season weight to the cotton fabric. Not super squishy, but not rough either. Right in between. Solid feeling without being overly beefy or constricting. Not a super slim fit, but not enormous through the middle either. Soft suede elbow patches. Put it on and pick up a copy of 20,000 leagues under the sea. Was just an extra 40% off over the weekend. Hang tight for another code. Always another one comin’ for the J. Crew sale section.

Over the $75 threshold, but ships fast and free since it’s fulfilled by Amazon. Not quite sure that this particular Chrono is made for the US market, but, at post time Amazon has a couple of the color-ways available. The bracelet is perhaps a bit cheesy with the small, shined up, intricate links, but this thing could look dynamite on a brown leather strap. Blue dial. Black Tachy ring. Digging that cutout date window between 2 and 4 as well. 44mm case, so, a bit on the larger side. 50m water resistance.

Dead simple. A little shorter than most other macs, which run mid thigh to knee length, but should do the job in protecting a sportcoat or blazer tail from the elements. 97% cotton / 3% spandex. Fully lined. There’s plenty of cold left, but having a transitional jacket on hand for those oddly warm days isn’t a bad idea either.

Even the biggest cashmere doubters (it’s damn spendy, and merino does such a good job for so much less) can give cashmere the nod over other wools when it comes to scarves. You’re wrapping the thing around your neck for goodness sake. So, some uber-smooth cashmere is often the right play. Plus, we’re in prime scarf-discount season, and also right after that time of year most of us forget our winter accessories in the cab, or in the gym locker or… you get the idea.

The kind of vessel you leave OUT after you’re done using it, because it looks so damn cool. Two sizes (and thus, the two prices above). 32 oz and 64 oz. Made in the USA. Portland, specifically. Because, well… Portland.

Nice quality sheepskin, more coverage than an average driver yet still ventilated, and over time with use they should pick up a pretty nifty patina. Big thanks to Dayon H. for the tip on these getting a nice discount! Still too spendy and want something in a more traditional driver design? Nordy’s house brand drivers are down to $35.

Yes, Brooks Brothers button downs are spendy, even on sale, but boy they’re made well. And the collars have that nice little roll to them, instead of the points just being anchored flat and the rest of the shirt collar being plastered to the front. Regent fit is a slightly trimmer fit, but not all that slim. Limited sizes and colors are also available in their closer “Milano” fit. Extra 15% off happens at checkout.

Lots of potential here. Just over the $75 limit, but ships and returns for free since it’s north of $50 and it’s GAP we’re talking about here. 60% cotton / 40% nylon and wax coated according to the description. Straight fit, but if you want a little more shape, just cinch up the cord at the waist a bit. Standing collar with removable hood. Could make for a terrific, budget alternative to Filson’s Mile Marker coat (as seen over here).

