Monday Sales Tripod – EXPRESS half off, J. Crew’s wide ranging sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below. Expect these with zero regularity.
#1. J. Crew: 30% – 40% off Select, extra 40% off Sale w/ HOLIDAY
- Ludlow Fit Italian Flannel Suit Jacket & Pant – $390 ($650)
- Crosby Fit American Wool Glen Plaid Suit Jacket & Pant – $390 ($650)
- Lambswool Shawl Collar Cardigan – $71.99 ($148)
- Cashmere Scarf – $58.80 ($98)
- Goodyear Welted Kenton Leather Pacer Boots – $173.60 ($248)
- Made in the UK Wool Scarf – $41.70 ($69.50)
- “Jack” Aviator Sunglasses – $68.60 ($98) shown at top of post
The 40% off section isn’t stacked to the brim… but it does include some suits. No standard, solid worsted wools, but there are some winter flannels and a few American wool Glen Plaid numbers in there. And don’t forget to check the other bits of their site if you’ve had your eye on something specific. You might be surprised to find that said item (whatever it may be) is now 30% off. Like some of their shoes and sunglasses. Full review of those aviators, also shown at the top of the post, can be found here.
#2. EXPRESS: 50% off Everything
- Merino Wool Blend Mockneck – $39.95 ($79.90) also shown in camel at top of post
- Reversible Cotton/Wool Textured Cap – $14.95 ($29.90)
- Suede Chukkas in Grey or Brown – $69 ($138)
- Slim Photographer Cotton Twill Blazer – $99 ($198)
- Camel Wool Blend Topcoat – $149 ($298)
- Slim Photographer Navy Microweave Knit Cotton Jacket – $99 ($198)
“Featured Brands” and gift cards are excluded of course. But the rest is fair game. Full review of those surprisingly nice suede chukkas can be found over here. Free shipping kicks in at $50.
#3. Spier & Mackay: 20% off Suits w/ JINGLEBELLS, $60 off Sportcoats, and $40 off Regular Trousers
- Medium Grey Slim Fit Suit – $269ish USD ($335ish USD)
- Navy Tonal Check Contemporary Fit Sportcoat – $223ish USD ($268ish USD)
- Blue “Watch” Check Contemporary Fit Sportcoat – $223ish USD ($268ish USD)
Got all that? Code works on the suits, the rest should get knocked off when you add the item to your cart. Yes, this showed up in the handful on Thursday, but it was a later arrival to the handful and it’s worth another mention. Remember, prices are in CAD, so, use the ol’ Google Machine to see what your final cost will be in USD due to the ever fluctuating exchange rate. The only issue? Stock is low on a lot of stuff. Seems to be the case across many brands this time of year. Consumer confidence must be on the rise?
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Massimo Dutti: Their semi annual sale is underway. Stock is pretty picked over though.
- Club Monaco: Extra 40% off sale items. No code needed.
- Bonobos: Extra 30% off sale items w/ GIFTIT
- Banana Republic: Extra 50% off Sale Items, no code needed.
- Brooks Brothers: They’re still running that 25% off outerwear/accessories deal, and shoes appear to still be a part of the savings.
- GAP: 51% off w/ HAPPY and it seems to stack on their winter sale discounts.
- Lands’ End: 50% off w/ PRESENT and 4602 (expires today)