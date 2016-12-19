Monday Sales Tripod – EXPRESS half off, J. Crew’s wide ranging sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below. Expect these with zero regularity.

The 40% off section isn’t stacked to the brim… but it does include some suits. No standard, solid worsted wools, but there are some winter flannels and a few American wool Glen Plaid numbers in there. And don’t forget to check the other bits of their site if you’ve had your eye on something specific. You might be surprised to find that said item (whatever it may be) is now 30% off. Like some of their shoes and sunglasses. Full review of those aviators, also shown at the top of the post, can be found here.

“Featured Brands” and gift cards are excluded of course. But the rest is fair game. Full review of those surprisingly nice suede chukkas can be found over here. Free shipping kicks in at $50.

Got all that? Code works on the suits, the rest should get knocked off when you add the item to your cart. Yes, this showed up in the handful on Thursday, but it was a later arrival to the handful and it’s worth another mention. Remember, prices are in CAD, so, use the ol’ Google Machine to see what your final cost will be in USD due to the ever fluctuating exchange rate. The only issue? Stock is low on a lot of stuff. Seems to be the case across many brands this time of year. Consumer confidence must be on the rise?

Also worth a mention on a Monday