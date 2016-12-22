Land’s End’s Winter Clearance, Extra 50% off BR sale, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

AND… if you can sit tight (and cross your fingers that your size survives) you know there’s gotta be an extra % off sale items code and pin coming down the pike at some point. And an extra 30% or 40% off should net some serious savings. Like on that Italian wool sportcoat from the Canvas line. Was going for $140 not that long ago with a code, so, have patience if you can.

The Obvious Pick: JC Penney Deacon Wingtip Boot – $42.49 w/ BUYNOW47

Huge thanks to reader Jeremy G. for sending in the tip and the photo shown above. According to him, it looks like JC Penney has changed the leather up a bit on their Deacon boot? Possibly? Maybe? A little more depth is what he’s reporting (and showing in the image above). Not such a flat “cognac” as was the case before. Now, I’d head in store to confirm for myself, but… JC Penney two days before Christmas? I mean, I love you guys. But… we all have our limits.

More end of the year clearance. 40% off regular priced styles as well, with a few exceptions. Yes, “BR PICKS” are out, but a lot of the new stuff isn’t tagged with that label as of yet. As you might guess, the sale section is a true clearance, so sizes can be a bit scattered. But the picks above, at least at post time, seem to have decent size and color selections left. For now.

Just a couple new arrivals to the sale section worth noting above. A few new shades of French corders and some wool mocknecks stand out. Especially that boiled wool mockneck cardigan.

Is it as good as the Anniversary Sale that happens each July? No! Is it still a solid, end of season clearance with high quality stuff at better than normal prices? Yes! Plus, as always, everything ships and returns for free. Jump back here to the site on Boxing Day for picks.

