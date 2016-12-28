Best Affordable Style of 2016 – The Watch

The end of the year means it’s time to hand out some awards. No, there’re no little statues to pass along, but over the next few days we’ll still highlight some of the best in affordable men’s style from this past year. And it was a good one. Feel free to send in additional nominations to joe@dappered.com.

Been a while since a watch or a new line of watches instigated as much drool as these things did. It’s the quintessential high/low watch. A robust, inexpensive quartz timepiece from Timex is thrown on a thick leather strap from Red Wing Shoes. Bang. That’s it, that’s the list.

The Waterbury Chrono has actually been around for quite a while, but its domed crystal, sporty dial, and beefy crown and pushers played perfectly with those newly added leather straps.

They sold so fast upon release that their exclusive US seller (Todd Snyder) had a tough time keeping them in stock. But they’re back now, and Todd Snyder has been releasing even more Timex designs on their site as the months have rolled along. So stay tuned. Here’s to hoping they keep on expanding this line in 2017.

Also Receiving Votes: Orient’s new hackable, hand-wind capable Ray and Mako II, The Armogan Le Mans Chronograph, the now difficult to find Seiko SPC163 dress Chrono, The Tissot Carson Chrono which somehow was going for $335(!) on Prime Day, The Standard Issue Pilot Mission Timer, Christopher Ward’s Slimline Square Manual Wind, Casio’s silly cheap diver.