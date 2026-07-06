Win it: The Caravelle Sea Hunter Automatic 39mm Dive Watch

***Enter Here to Win*** the gently used (only for photos) Caravelle Sea Hunter we bought for review. Entry is a simple email and name form, we don’t sell your info, and we won’t even auto-add you to our own email list. Deadline for entry is 11:59pm ET on Tuesday July 7th 2026. One entry per person. Winner will be notified by email. Once we get necessary info, we’ll send the winner the watch. Good luck!

This thing is legit. 39mm is relatively modestly sized in the modern dive-watch market, yet it doesn’t wear too small on medium sized wrists. Bezel feels (read: clicks/rotates) great. Styling is terrific. It’s a diver/sports watch, but it’s subdued enough that you could totally wear it with a suit.

39mm diameter. Shown on a 7.5″ wrist

Eat your heart out, Omega Seamaster 300

The brushed 3-link bracelet with polished sides is comfortable and feels well made. While there’s no on-the-fly micro adjust, it does come with a half link on the bracelet as well as 3 micro-adjust pin-holes in the clasp. So finding a good fit shouldn’t be too hard. It’s also equipped with quick release pins. That’s a MASSIVE positive for those wanting a lean, affordable, versatile wardrobe, because quick release pins means swapping out the bracelet for a NATO or leather strap will be super easy. No more needing a sports watch and dress watch. Just put a leather strap on this (if you choose) and you’re on your way.

Quick release pins make swapping out the bracelet for something else significantly easier.

Only drawback is how it feels at the crown. The movement is a 21-jewel Miyota automatic with ~42 hours of power reserve, but it just doesn’t feel great when you use the crown. It’s okay. It’s fine! But unscrewing and screwing down the crown reveals that the threads are kinda “mneh”… and not the easiest operating.

But bottom line: for $275 – $300ish?

That dog’ll hunt.

Or, more representational of the object in question… that aquatic mammal will swim?

Something like that.