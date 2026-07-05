Sunday Steal Alert: BR Factory Free Shipping No Min + 62.5% – 77.5% off most

Banana Republic Factory is trying to catch us sleeping.

Problem is… nobody sleeps on the 4th.

This started yesterday on the 4th of July and is set to expire tonight. They took their already solid 50% – 70% + addit 20% off long weekend deal, and bumped that up to an additional 25% off AND are adding free shipping no minimum through Sunday night.

BR Factory can be tough to get a handle on when it comes to their prices. Knowing what’s a good deal and what’s not isn’t the easiest, as they’re seemingly always ~40% off with additional stacking deals too. 50% off is fine, but 60% off or more is usually a sign something is at a nice price. Also, as outbound shipping is NORMALLY $7.50… the savings are truly tangible if you’re picking up a cheaper item or two while shipping is free.

Off we go with the picks.

55% linen, 45% rayon blend. Resort-style collar. Four colors/prints, but that dark palm is of particular note.

Standard stretch cotton chino shorts. Nice price. Lots of colors.

For when it gets real hot, and a little pucker/increased air flow would be greatly appreciated. Button down collar keeps the points from curling and flying away.

“Premium wash”? Absolutely no clue what makes these “premium wash” t-shirts. Looks like standard, tried-and-true, 60/40 cotton poly tees. But that’s not a bad thing. And they sure have lots of colors.

Slim fit, a blend of linen and cotton, and long sleeves to cover up from the sun. Lots of color options.

Technically part of a suit (trousers are here if you’re interested), but it excels on its own as a sportcoat. 55% linen / 33% cotton / 2% elastane. Unlined in the back. Size shown above is an unaltered 40R on 5’10″/180. Has been drifting in and out of stock.

BR Factory’s stretch cotton chinos. 97% cotton, 3% spandex. All the colors you’d expect. Even has the patch on the backside just like mainline BR chinos.

That’s how you do a full button front “polo” without looking like you’re going bowling or to a swing-dance class.

Shorts are one of those items that a lot of us cut costs on. Because… they’re shorts. BR Factory to the rescue. 55% linen, 45% cotton. E-waist with drawstrings. For when it’s too hot to care… yet we still do.

Three solids including a deep blue chambray (which technically probably shouldn’t be called a solid). Three patterns as well. A heck of a lot cheaper than the Bonobos Riviera.

For when you just want a (cheap) dress shirt. No neck and sleeve sizing though. Alpha sizes from XS – XXL only. Do be aware that there’s a little internal contrast piping around one seam at the collar. Some guys like a little extra detail like that, some hate it, some won’t care.

Size shown: 32×32 on 5’10″/180.

New washes for warmer weather. Lighter blues, gray, and even “ecru” off white (slim fit only so far on the ecru). These Traveler Jeans from BR Factory are surprisingly great for the asking price. They’re super comfortable with lots of stretch. 56% cotton, 25% viscose rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex. A real favorite.

Also shown at the very top of the post. No personal experience with these, so can’t speak to whether the lighter/leaning-white colors are translucent, but if you stick to the gray and “palm” shown above, that shouldn’t be an issue. 55% linen / 45% cotton.

*NOTE: Suit separates below aren’t getting the additional 25% off as they’re currently listed as a “featured deal.” But considering the time of year and price point/discount, they’re still worth a mention.

A desert khaki made in a 53% European linen (flax), 23% cotton, 22% lyocell, 2% elastane spandex blend. Glen plaid for a little visual texture.

A summery suit in a color that’s not khaki, super pale gray, or baby blue. Something easier on the eyes, but still interesting. Mid blue with a tonal glen plaid pattern. 55% linen flax, 30% polyester, 15% rayon. Jacket is unlined in the back. Sidenote: This is a perfect example of BR Factory pricing. “Comparable value” is $530, but there’s no way that’s a $500+ suit. Yet for $200? Especially right now in the thick of wedding season? That’ll do.

55% linen, 43% cotton, 2% elastane spandex. Herringbone here instead of Glen Plaid.

The free shipping no minimum + 50% off – 70% off + additional 25% off most event at BR Factory is set to expire Sunday 7/5/26.