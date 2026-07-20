Newness News: The return & rebirth of Lorier.

Note: Pre-orders are scheduled to begin 7/27 1 PM ET. Shipping estimates are for September.

Note II: Watch at the very top of the post is an old version of their flagship Neptune diver, and may not represent the new version.

Lorier got too big, too fast, because they were too good at designing great looking, great feeling watches sold at accessible price points.

They couldn’t keep up with demand. Their watches would sell out almost immediately after they’d restock. A cycle of anticipation and disappointment gained momentum among their customer base. And then the internet did what it does best, by incentivizing a small but loud group of people to be overcritical jerks.

For a while now, the brand has been quiet.

But after recently being acquired by Worn & Wound, who have experience in retail fulfillment and customer service, Lorier’s back, with their co-founders set to remain in creative control. Updated versions of the Neptune, Hyperion, Astra, and Falcon are coming, with a pre-order launch on July 27th at 1 PM ET. Delivery estimates are set for September.

Lorier will still be a micro brand. And with that status comes significant challenges trying to operate in today’s increasingly unpredictable marketplace. Worn & Wound has already tried to temper expectations, saying “This will take time.” It wouldn’t be surprising at all if they sell out of this re-launch as fast as they used to.

But at least with Worn & Wound doing some of the heavy lifting, Lorier’s founders can once again get back to designing watches made to be worn & loved.

Above: Lorier’s previous Neptune SIV dive watch

Full review here.