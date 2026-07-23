Bonobos New Extra 30% off sale items, Macy’s Black Fri. in July Watches, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

New items have been added, and more than a couple of blazers are included in that pile o’ new. Code FINALE30 ends Sunday.

And some more casual stuff. Note that there are some final sale items in this sale. Anything tagged as Final can’t be returned or exchanged. But! There’s plenty which still ships/returns for free.

Not bad considering Macy’s is an authorized retailer and sometimes they limit their discounts to the 15% – 20% off range (if they’re running a watch sale at all). Sale runs through this Sunday, 7/26.

Works out to 60% off. Which outside of their 24 or 48 hour flash sales, that seems to be quite good for Banana Republic’s less expensive brother. They’ve also restocked their (pretty good) linen/cotton suit separates in “chocolate” brown. Those appeared to have been sold out for awhile. But now they’re back in all/almost all sizes.

Additionally, there are some styles that are marked down further than 50% off (see the resort shirts as well as the shorts). The 20% off still stacks on that stuff at checkout, so savings are significant there. Promo(s) is/are scheduled to expire tonight, 7/23/26.

“J. Crew Math™” strikes again! Billed as an “up to 40% off” event. Yet there are some items which are clearly more than 40% off. We’ll take it.

Also worth a mention: