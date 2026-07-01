1 Sale, 4 Outfits: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT… it can make for a fun experiment. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can provide as inspiration. Here’s four clickable outfits with foundations mined from the big annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Original picks are here if you’re interested.

Unlike end-of-season sales seen across retail this time of year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is both a preview of the upcoming season, as well as a significant sale on year-round goods which don’t always see markdowns. That combination is a rarity in the retail sale game. So when their Anniversary Sale is over, prices really do go back up. Sale ends Sunday, August 9th. And remember, everything at Nordstrom ships and returns for free.

Mid Summer Sharp

Nordstrom:

Nordstrom Trim Fit Linen Cotton Sport Coat – $266.99 ($399)

Nordstrom Trim Fit Performance Dress Shirt – $65.99 ($99.50)

BOSS Slim Fit Wool Pants – $129.99 ($199)

Nordstrom Suede Belt – $49.99 ($69)

J&M Italian Loafers – $199.99 ($295)



Others:

Orient Bambino 75th Anniv. – $325

Hot Weather Smart Casual

Nordstrom:

TravisMathew Performance Button-Up – $79.99 ($119.95)

(Cheaper Option: Bonobos Riviera – $54.99 ($85))

Bonobos Stretch Washed Chinos – $65.99 ($99)

Tom Ford Sunglasses – $246.99 ($370)

(Cheaper Option: Spier – $48)

Cole Haan Knit Sneakers – $99.99 ($150)

Nordstrom Suede Belt – $49.99 ($69)

Others:

Caravelle Sea Hunter Automatic – $281.25 ($375)



Sleek Summer Evening

(wedding, cocktails, etc.)

Nordstrom:

Nordstrom Crosshatch Wool & Linen Suit – $366.99 ($549)

Nordstrom Trim Fit Performance Dress Shirt – $65.99 ($99.50)

Made in Spain Magnanni Loafers – $299.99 ($450)

Magnanni Tumbled Leather Belt – $105.99 ($160.00)



Others:

Carfia Sunglasses – $31.50 ($45)

Timex Dress Chrono – $214

USA Made Boardroom Merino Blend Socks – $18.75

Looking (very) Forward to Fall

Nordstrom:

Barbour Quilted Jacket – $196.99 ($295)

Nordstrom Cotton & Silk Sweater – $59.99 ($95)

Bonobos Stretch Washed Chino 2.0 – $65.99 ($99)

Timex World Time Reissue – $132.99 ($199)

Nordstrom Leather Belt – $58.99 ($79)

Frye Nubuck Chukkas – $139.99 ($188)

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is set to expire Sunday August 9th… after which prices will go back up.