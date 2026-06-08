Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Caravelle’s Sea Hunter, Allen Edmonds Father’s Day Sale, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

39mm diameter.

Eat your heart out, Omega Seamaster 300

When it comes to Caravelle’s massively popular Sea Hunter vintage-looking diver, sales and stock across all of watch retail have tightened up over the last couple of months. Makes sense as we’re now in prime dive-watch season, and this one looks the business. 39mm diameter doesn’t wear too small at all thanks to the 20mm bracelet, which doesn’t aggressively taper. Bezel feels (read: clicks/rotates) great. Styling is terrific. It’s a diver/sports watch, but it’s subdued enough that you could totally wear it with a suit. The bracelet’s quick release pins are extra nice, so swapping out the bracelet for a NATO or leather strap will be super easy. And while there’s no on-the-fly micro adjust, it does come with a half link on the bracelet, as well as 3 micro-adjust pin-holes in the clasp.

Also, as it’s on sale direct through Bulova (parent company of Caravelle), you can get it sized before it leaves the warehouse for free. It’ll ship with all the original links, and maybe you’ll have to tweak the fit on arrival, but it’s still really nice to have that done before you fork over the money.

Far from sitewide, but there’s a decent variety of styles all the same. A full review of the St. John’s double monks can be found here. Sale prices end on 6/22.

Last call on this one. Full picks are here. Not sure if/what may be coming tomorrow from J. Crew.

There’s almost always a 10% off Orient code floating in the interwebz mist. Yet, 15% off doesn’t happen quite as often. Pretty good for their exclusives and/or models one can’t find at trusted sources anymore.

Also worth a mention: