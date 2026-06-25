J. Crew Extra 50% off Summer Clearance, Allen Edmonds Warehouse Sale, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew: Extra 50% off Final Sale Styles w/ SUMMER
- Sportcoat in English merino wool – $190.99 FINAL ($648)
- Cotton crewneck sweater in stripe – $38.49 FINAL ($138)
- Washed piqué long-sleeve pocket T-shirts – $34.99 FINAL ($85)
- Ludlow Slim-fit jacket in English cotton-wool blend – $149.99 FINAL ($348)
- Cashmere cardigan in dot – $100.49 FINAL ($228)
- Wallace & Barnes duck canvas utility jacket – $82.99 FINAL ($238)
J. Crew’s summer clearance event has started. They’ve bumped the additional discount up to 50% off (usually it’s an extra 30% or 40% off). All final sale though. No returns or exchanges. We’ll keep an eye on it and see if they add anything new over the next few days. Code SUMMER expires Monday, 6/29.
Under Armour: Extra 50% off outlet + free shipping w/ SUMMER
- UA Performance Tech 6″ 3-Pack Boxerjock – $18.48 ($42)
- UA Performance Tech Mesh 6″ 3-Pack Boxerjock – $18.48 ($42)
Works out to $6.16 per. Multiple color combos are on sale for both the regular and mesh. It’s swamp-arse/swamp-crotch season. So having wicking, breathable underwear is key. Under Armour has been making their Performance Tech Boxerjocks for ages. And many guys swear by them.
Timex: 25% off select w/ Best25
- MK1 Automatic 40mm Fabric Strap Watch – $231.75 ($309)
- Timex Automatic 1983 E Line 34mm – $194.25 ($259) review here
- Q Timex Continental GMT 39mm – $164.25 ($219)
- Deepwater Reef 200 41mm Synthetic Rubber Strap Watch – $179.25 ($239)
It’s (another) odd selection of watches included in this 25% off sale, but some eye-catchers all the same. Hard not to like their field inspired MK1 line. Code Best25 ends tonight/very early tomorrow morning, 6/26/26 at 3AM ET.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off sale items
- Factory 2nd 5th Avenue – $186.75 ($450)
- NOTE: There’s a $25 restocking fee on any returned Factory 2nds shoes. Head here for more details.
- St. John’s Double Monk Strap Dress Shoe – $209.25 ($425)
- Park Avenue Verse Cap-toe Oxford Dress Shoe – $262.49 ($450)
Prices are as marked. No extra discount is coming at checkout. It’s a mix of regular sale and final sale items. Final sale stuff can’t be returned or exchanged (and that’s a BIG risk when it comes to shoes). Factory 2nds (shoes that have a minor cosmetic blemish but are structurally sound) shouldn’t be final sale… but they’ll nail you with a $25 restocking fee if you send any of those F2s back.
REI: Up to 50% off past season styles
- Darn Tough Animal Haus Deepwater (BBQ ‘Zilla & Gorilla) – $19.73 ($25)
- Darn Tough Animal Haus Black (Sawtooth Beaver) – $17.93 ($25)
- Darn Tough Animal Haus Blackberry (Pig & Wolf) – $17.93 ($25)
Need some fun socks to go with a new pair of Allen Edmonds? REI has some of Darn Tough’s USA Made Animal Haus line of lightweight (but not flimsy) lifestyle socks on discount. A reminder that Darn Tough doesn’t run sales, so this is where to score some for a few bucks off. Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $60 though.
BONUS Brooks Brothers: 3 dress or sport shirts for $229 ($76.33 per shirt)
Shown Above:
- 1 Light Blue Non-Iron Supima Dress Shirt ($128)
- 2 White Explorer Collection Non-Iron Dress Shirts ($138 per)
- = $229 total for all three ($404) ~43% off
Deal runs clear through 7/7. A good deal, but maybe not the absolute best deal for Brooks Brothers Shirts. Sometimes they can be had for less, but often times those “sometimes” require you to buy four shirts. This time the bulk buy requirement is “just” three. At least these ship for free, as the total when you buy three is over the $200 free shipping threshold.
Q: What’s the difference between their regular non-iron dress shirts and the explorer collection?
Full review of both can be found here. TL;DR:
- Regular non-irons have a bit more heft to the fabric, which is 96% cotton / 4% spandex. They also have a double barrel cuff.
- Explorer Collection non-irons are a little lighter in weight, and made from a 81% Cotton, 16% Polyester, 3% Spandex blend, which adds some moisture wicking properties. Also, Explorers have a chest pocket, as well as a single button at each cuff.
BONUS II Bonobos: 30% off most w/ SUMSALE30
- Solid Unconstructed Italian Hopsack Wool Blazers – $280 ($400)
- Size shown is a 40R on 5’10″/180.
In case it got ignored due to Amazon’s Prime Day, or in case it got written off with some assuming they were still excluding their blazers (like they did for the Father’s Day event). Blazers are up for the 30% off this time. Deal ends Sun. (6/28.)
Also worth a mention:
- Target: Their Target Circle Members are getting 40% off Goodfellow tops (ends 6/25)
- Todd Snyder: Their biannual sale has started
- Rothy’s: Their End of Season Sale has started
- Nike: 20% off select w/ SUMMER
- J. Crew Factory: 50% off everything
- Nordstrom: They’ve announced the dates of their big Anniversary Sale. First tier of cardmember early access starts 7/14. Goes live to the public 7/18.