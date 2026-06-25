J. Crew Extra 50% off Summer Clearance, Allen Edmonds Warehouse Sale, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

J. Crew’s summer clearance event has started. They’ve bumped the additional discount up to 50% off (usually it’s an extra 30% or 40% off). All final sale though. No returns or exchanges. We’ll keep an eye on it and see if they add anything new over the next few days. Code SUMMER expires Monday, 6/29.

Works out to $6.16 per. Multiple color combos are on sale for both the regular and mesh. It’s swamp-arse/swamp-crotch season. So having wicking, breathable underwear is key. Under Armour has been making their Performance Tech Boxerjocks for ages. And many guys swear by them.

It’s (another) odd selection of watches included in this 25% off sale, but some eye-catchers all the same. Hard not to like their field inspired MK1 line. Code Best25 ends tonight/very early tomorrow morning, 6/26/26 at 3AM ET.

Prices are as marked. No extra discount is coming at checkout. It’s a mix of regular sale and final sale items. Final sale stuff can’t be returned or exchanged (and that’s a BIG risk when it comes to shoes). Factory 2nds (shoes that have a minor cosmetic blemish but are structurally sound) shouldn’t be final sale… but they’ll nail you with a $25 restocking fee if you send any of those F2s back.

Need some fun socks to go with a new pair of Allen Edmonds? REI has some of Darn Tough’s USA Made Animal Haus line of lightweight (but not flimsy) lifestyle socks on discount. A reminder that Darn Tough doesn’t run sales, so this is where to score some for a few bucks off. Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $60 though.

Shown Above:

Deal runs clear through 7/7. A good deal, but maybe not the absolute best deal for Brooks Brothers Shirts. Sometimes they can be had for less, but often times those “sometimes” require you to buy four shirts. This time the bulk buy requirement is “just” three. At least these ship for free, as the total when you buy three is over the $200 free shipping threshold.

Q: What’s the difference between their regular non-iron dress shirts and the explorer collection?

Full review of both can be found here. TL;DR:

Regular non-irons have a bit more heft to the fabric, which is 96% cotton / 4% spandex. They also have a double barrel cuff.

have a bit more heft to the fabric, which is 96% cotton / 4% spandex. They also have a double barrel cuff. Explorer Collection non-irons are a little lighter in weight, and made from a 81% Cotton, 16% Polyester, 3% Spandex blend, which adds some moisture wicking properties. Also, Explorers have a chest pocket, as well as a single button at each cuff.

Solid Unconstructed Italian Hopsack Wool Blazers – $280 ($400) Size shown is a 40R on 5’10″/180.



In case it got ignored due to Amazon’s Prime Day, or in case it got written off with some assuming they were still excluding their blazers (like they did for the Father’s Day event). Blazers are up for the 30% off this time. Deal ends Sun. (6/28.)

Also worth a mention: