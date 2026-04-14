What to Wear to a Spring or Summer Wedding – Smart but not Stuffy

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. This wedding guest style scenario features the in-between, and it’s probably the most common type of wedding that’s being thrown these days. Frequently seen: The ceremony will take place outdoors or in a house of worship, and the reception will be held in a hall or outside under lights. The groom and groomsmen will be in matching suits with ties color-coordinated to the bridesmaids dresses. For us the guests, the key is to dress up but not outdress the wedding party. It’s their big day. No one else’s. Bottom line: You’re going for styled, but not stiff. (Top Photo by Carlo Buttinoni on Unsplash)



The Sportcoat: The Tie Bar Brown Linen Jacket – $268. Lightweight linen, unlined in the back, and in a rich chocolate brown.

The Pocket Square: Alden Floral Navy Pocket Square – $14. Bit of contrast, bit of color, bit of floral pattern.

The Shirt: Target Goodfellow – $35. Cheap, and surprisingly decent for the price. Full review here.

The Pants: BR Factory Linen-Cotton Glen Plaid Trousers – $76. Technically a suit pant, but a perfect (contrasting) combo with the solid, 100% linen jacket up top. Fabric for the trousers is a blend: 53% European linen, 23% cotton, 22% lyocell, 2% elastane spandex

The Sunglasses: Carfia Acetate Polarized Retro Square – $31.50 ($35). Slightly different than the normal tortoiseshell pattern we’re all used to, but not so far off center that they’ll look weird.

The Watch: Timex 41mm Waterbury Metropolitan Chrono – $149.25 ($199). A handsome-devil of a dress chronograph. Ships/returns for free via Nordstrom.

The Socks: Darn Tough USA Made Merino Blend – $24. Sockless may look more dashing, but the ceremony and reception may run long. And there’ll be dancing. Save your feet from blisters, and keep the moisture wicking with merino wool.

The Belt: GAP Cognac Leather – $35 ($44.95). Rich, cognac shade. Brass tone buckle. Inexpensive and often on sale.

The Shoes: Made in Italy Bruno Magli Valerio Loafer – $149.97 ($298): Dressier than drivers, not as flashy as bit loafers.