What to Wear to a Spring or Summer Wedding – On The Casual Side

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Dressing for warmer weather weddings can be tough. Today’s scenario features the most casual situation. The couple could very well go barefoot, whether it be in a backyard or at the beach. Here’s one way to keep it stylish and intentional while still keeping it laid back (Top Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash)

The Shirt: The Tie Bar Floral Jacquard Full Placket Polo – $68. Clearly casual, but not a true Hawaiian or camp shirt. Still has enough polish for a dressed-down & relaxed wedding day.

The Pants: BR Factory Summerweight Chino – $45ish. A purposefully lightened for the warmer weather stretch chino fabric with an easy wearing elastic equipped waist.

The Sunglasses: Spier Brown Tortoise + Blue Lenses “Dylan” – $48. Color without getting crazy. Polarized lenses. Available in either 52mm or 54mm.

The Watch: VAER DS2 Arctic Quartz 39mm – $329. Mid-size for a diver. Big sword hour hand. 20mm quick release bracelet in case you want to throw it on a NATO or leather strap.

The Shoes: Made in Italy Astorflex Suriflex Cupsole Slip Ons – $198. In case this truly is a beach wedding we’re talking about. Drivers with their nubby sole can sometimes look and feel a little odd when worn for long periods “in the wild.” Meanwhile, a traditional smooth leather penny loafer may look out of place here. The solution are these Italian crepe sole slip-ons from Astorflex.

The Gift: Cash – $20-100+. Newsflash: A lot of things are (still) getting a lot more expensive. Like weddings. The best gift is usually some cold hard cash. It might feel impersonal, yet a toaster from Target off their registry doesn’t exactly scream “I gave this gift serious thought” either. Pro Tip: a couple’s wedding day is chaotic enough without having to worry about a pile of loose cash laying around, so leave it in a greeting card on the gifts table (or send it to them digitally).