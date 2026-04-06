Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Huckberry Sale Reductions, adidas Gazelles sale, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

A late addition to Thursday’s Handful, which got bumped down the scroll by the Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale, so very much worth another mention.

It’s only been a few weeks since their 40% off semi-annual Friends and Family event ended… but perhaps you picked something up back then, like it, and want another color? It’s also worth noting that BR doesn’t do 40% off that often. And if last year is any indicator, it could be until the fall until they hit 40% off again. So a 30% off deal, even in close proximity to the 40% off F&F event in March, is still with a mention. Lots of exclusions this time though. Shoes are one of the many categories excluded. 30% off should happen at checkout. No code needed. Set to end tonight, Monday 4/6.

So-so selection, but there are a few usually excluded styles in there. Like Gazelles. Basic? Yes. Timeless? That too. Sometimes they go on sale, but rarely is there a sale applicable to all of the foundation colors. Gotta be logged in though. Deal(s) end Friday.

Most items seem stuck to the price they’ve been at, but there are some real notables which have seen some new price cuts. Full review of those LUCA chukkas can be found here. Spoiler: They got a 4.5/5.

ICYMI, J. Crew’s first big sale of the season got extended. Was originally scheduled to end last Wednesday, but they pushed the deadline out to tonight. They also re-included their Irish Cotton Linen suit separates, which had been up for the 40% off when the sale began as a preview for their rewards members, but then got excluded when it went live to the general public. Well, they’re back on sale again.

Also worth a mention: