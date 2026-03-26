Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack, Warm Weather Business Suits, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

No returns or exchanges. Sizes and color selection is limited as this is the very end of the line for this stuff.

Not the biggest selection, but if you love Spier and are looking to pickup a new suit or dress trousers, it’s worth a quick glance. The spring/summer weight, yet still all-business suits shown above are certainly tempting. High twist wool from Italy’s Reda. 1/4 butterfly lined in the back for extra breathability.

The Pick: Wool Blend University Blazer – $180 ($225)

This is not to be confused with mainline J. Crew, which is running their first real major sale of the season. The quality and materials just won’t be as good at JCF compared to mainline J. Crew, but they have some hits all the same. It’s been a moment since the J. Crew Factory’s foundational wool-blend navy blazer fell under $200. That thing has been stuck in the mid $200s for what feels like forever. Full review of it can be found here. Code NEWNOW is scheduled to run through the end of the month.

Last weekend for their current pricing, as they’ve announced increases coming next Wednesday 4/1. Kudos to Christopher Ward for at least notifying their customers that they’ll be raising prices at midnight (GMT) on April 1st.

Target, try as they might, are attempting to keep up with Amazon. Or at least keep them in eyesight. This one’s a bit clunky, as a lot of the “deals” are just clearance items. But they are running daily item or category specific deals too. So worth keeping an eye on through Friday.

Also worth a mention: