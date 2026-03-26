Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack, Warm Weather Business Suits, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Nordstrom Rack: Extra 25% off select FINAL SALE Clearance
- Brooks Brothers Cotton Blend Sport Coat – $112.49 FINAL ($498)
- adidas Climacool Quarter Zip Pullover – $24.36 FINAL ($65)
- Brooks Brothers Medford Slim Briefcase – $53.61 FINAL ($200)
- Johnston & Murphy Oiled Leather Briefcase – $95.60 FINAL ($299)
No returns or exchanges. Sizes and color selection is limited as this is the very end of the line for this stuff.
Spier & Mackay: 10%, 15%, or 20% off select
- Spring/Summer weight high twist Italian wool suits – $465.80 ($548)
Not the biggest selection, but if you love Spier and are looking to pickup a new suit or dress trousers, it’s worth a quick glance. The spring/summer weight, yet still all-business suits shown above are certainly tempting. High twist wool from Italy’s Reda. 1/4 butterfly lined in the back for extra breathability.
J. Crew FACTORY: Extra 15% off $100, Extra 20% off $125+ w/ NEWNOW
The Pick: Wool Blend University Blazer – $180 ($225)
This is not to be confused with mainline J. Crew, which is running their first real major sale of the season. The quality and materials just won’t be as good at JCF compared to mainline J. Crew, but they have some hits all the same. It’s been a moment since the J. Crew Factory’s foundational wool-blend navy blazer fell under $200. That thing has been stuck in the mid $200s for what feels like forever. Full review of it can be found here. Code NEWNOW is scheduled to run through the end of the month.
Christopher Ward: Prices are going up April 1st
- C60 Trident Pro – $1,255
- (multiple diameters, slim/11.3mm height, quick release bracelet, on-the-fly micro adjust)
- C63 Sealander GMT – $1460
- C65 Dune Aeolian – $1220
Last weekend for their current pricing, as they’ve announced increases coming next Wednesday 4/1. Kudos to Christopher Ward for at least notifying their customers that they’ll be raising prices at midnight (GMT) on April 1st.
Target: Circle Deal Days (exp Fri.)
- All in Motion Linear Mesh Polos – $18.75 ($25)
- Goodfellow Short Sleeve Knit Camp Shirts – $24 ($30)
- Goodfellow Every Wear Fleece Full Zip Sweatshirt – $24 ($28)
- Goodfellow Comfort Wear Quilted 1/4 Snap Pullovers – $29.75 ($35)
Target, try as they might, are attempting to keep up with Amazon. Or at least keep them in eyesight. This one’s a bit clunky, as a lot of the “deals” are just clearance items. But they are running daily item or category specific deals too. So worth keeping an eye on through Friday.
Also worth a mention:
- Banana Republic Factory: 50% off + addit 20% off most.
- J. Crew: 40% off select full price. Full picks can be found here.
- Amazon: Their Big Spring Sale is running. Full picks can be found here.
- adidas: Extra 30% off select w/ MARCH
- Macy’s: 15% off select watches w/ VIP