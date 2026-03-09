Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $42 Mac Coats, Nordy Rack $25 off $125, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Expires today. An additional 25% off their sale section is great for those BB fans who are A+ on sticking to their style budget. Yet remember that free shipping at Brooks Brothers doesn’t kick in until $200. So for little impulse buys/smaller purchases, the shipping costs can quickly become a significant disincentive.

Expires tonight. Members only. Good on one purchase only. As this is Nordstrom RACK and not Nordstrom mainline, free shipping won’t kick in until $89 (shouldn’t be a problem if you’re trying to use that $25 off code,) and returns are only free if you can get it back to a brick and mortar Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack location. Otherwise you’ll have to shell out for a return label.

Other than chukkas, the only thing more insufferably and relentlessly recommended on this website would be a simple, timeless mac style jacket. They’re like an unfussy trench. Single breasted, no belt, no shoulder epaulets. Mid thigh to above the knee. Bonus points if the collar can stand up it’s own against wind and/or rain. They look good with everything from a t-shirt and jeans to a full on suit and tie. And for ~$42… you could do a hell of a lot worse than these macs from GAP. 4.75/5 stars after 90+ reviews. Rest of the sale section is super picked over, but these still have a good size selection left at post time.

Ends tonight. They say “sitewide” but boy howdy are there a lot of exclusions. YET! There are some usually excluded items actually up for the discount this time. Lots of new arrivals too, for those who have a spring-fever itch to scratch

Also worth a mention: