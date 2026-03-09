Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $42 Mac Coats, Nordy Rack $25 off $125, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Brooks Brothers: additional 25% off clearance items
- Brooks Brothers Explorer Collection Tech Vest – $149.99 ($398)
- Classic Fit Wool Hopsack Gingham Sport Coat – $299.99 ($698)
- Performance Series Blazer Jacket – $149.99 ($398)
- Suede Sneakers* – $67.49 ($150)
- *shown very top of post
Expires today. An additional 25% off their sale section is great for those BB fans who are A+ on sticking to their style budget. Yet remember that free shipping at Brooks Brothers doesn’t kick in until $200. So for little impulse buys/smaller purchases, the shipping costs can quickly become a significant disincentive.
Nordstrom Rack: Members get $25 off one $125 purchase w/ NORDY125
- Made in Canada Hart Schaffer Marx Wool Sportcoat – $274.97 ($595)
- Nordstrom KNIT 98% wool / 2% Spandex Sportcoat – $131.97 ($349)
- Allen Edmonds Sienna Penny Loafers – $174.97 ($450)
- Brooks Brothers Ellington Wingtip Derby – $134.97 ($398)
Expires tonight. Members only. Good on one purchase only. As this is Nordstrom RACK and not Nordstrom mainline, free shipping won’t kick in until $89 (shouldn’t be a problem if you’re trying to use that $25 off code,) and returns are only free if you can get it back to a brick and mortar Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack location. Otherwise you’ll have to shell out for a return label.
GAP: Additional 40% off sale items
- The Pick: Mac coat – $41.99 ($118)
Other than chukkas, the only thing more insufferably and relentlessly recommended on this website would be a simple, timeless mac style jacket. They’re like an unfussy trench. Single breasted, no belt, no shoulder epaulets. Mid thigh to above the knee. Bonus points if the collar can stand up it’s own against wind and/or rain. They look good with everything from a t-shirt and jeans to a full on suit and tie. And for ~$42… you could do a hell of a lot worse than these macs from GAP. 4.75/5 stars after 90+ reviews. Rest of the sale section is super picked over, but these still have a good size selection left at post time.
BONUS J. Crew: 30% off select flash event w/ SHOPQUICK
- Cotton shawl-collar sweater in stripe – $69.60 ($138)
- Airman sunglasses – $55.65 ($79.50)
- Italian Suede Belt – $55.65 ($79.50)
- Wallace & Barnes Square Buckle Italian leather belt – $68.60 ($98)
- Red Wing Heritage 875 6″ moc-toe boots – $231 ($330)
- Barbour Beaufort wax jacket – $304.50 ($435)
Ends tonight. They say “sitewide” but boy howdy are there a lot of exclusions. YET! There are some usually excluded items actually up for the discount this time. Lots of new arrivals too, for those who have a spring-fever itch to scratch