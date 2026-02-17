Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – Foundational Navy Blazers, adidas Bestsellers,& More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Ends tomorrow. Pretty much last call for those of us who are Brooks Brothers Bargain Buy Bros.

Ends tonight. ICYM the update to our Presidents’ Day Weekend Sales round up on Saturday, BR Factory bumped their offer up over the weekend (and it’s still running). Was 57.5% off, now 60% off just about everything. Exclusions apply of course. Will they sometimes offer an even bigger discount than 60% off? Sure. But they’re rare. 60% off is a “go for launch” for a lot of us at BRF.

*Prices above reflect using one or two of the $50 for $40 gift cards

If you’re a fan of something adidas makes but often excludes from sales and promos, now’s not a bad time to save a few bucks. Their “buy a $50 gift card for $40” is a clever work around for saving money on their bestsellers. It’s not without risk though, as it can take up to 2 hours for your digital gift card(s) to land in your inbox, gift card purchases are final sale, and maybe by then whatever you had your eye on is sold out in your size. Also, while you can buy multiple e-giftcards (just bought three myself to save $30 on a pair of $145 shoes,) there’s gotta be a limit. Can’t seem to find the current fine print on that one, but they did have a “max 2” or “max 3” limit in the past. $50 gift card for $40 promo is set to expire Friday, 2/20.

Also worth a mention: