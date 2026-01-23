Style Scenario: It’s really cold

What are you going to wear? Please be careful out there. If it’s dangerously cold, you’ll know it in your gut. Stay in. Don’t risk it. Or if you absolutely have to go out in an arctic blast for some truly unavoidable reason… forget “style.” Layer up smartly, and stay as warm and dry as you can. (Amazon Essentials makes surprisingly good snow-bibs, which were used all the time when the Dappered Home offices were temporarily based in a town that gets eleven-feet of snow, annually.)

The Coat: UNIQLO Seamless Down Coat – $99.90. Sleeping bag coat! This would be the occasion to use it.

The Swazer: Flint and Tinder Boiled Wool Chore Blazer – $248. Spendy, but perfect for this scenario. Boiled wool is dense enough to provide loft and insulation, yet airy enough to breathe and let out moisture. The less expensive option: Banana Republic Merino Sweater Bomber – $159.99 with extra 20% off sale deal ($250). The more affordable option: BR Factory Fisherman’s Sweater Jacket – $49.48 FINAL

The (possible) Bonus Layer: Amazon Essentials Puffer Vest – $30ish. It’s not a fashion statement via 2018. If it’s seriously cold and you have to somehow both look good and head out into the frigid air, consider layering a vest under your blazer.

The Shirt: Rhone Performance “Flannel” – $64.97 ($148). The problem with traditional cotton flannel shirts is that they just don’t breathe well. So if you’re moving around and start to sweat a little, your pits get soaked… and that’s it. Rhone is a performance wear brand that does a lot of more traditional menswear stuff. And these all performance/stretch “flannels” are one of them. The more affordable option: BRF Heavyweight Cotton Flannel – $29.98 FINAL

The Pants: Bonobos Brushed 5-Pocket Pants – $59.50 w/ BIGSALE50 ($110). Super soft Italian moleskin, which is a perfect fabric for this time of year. Not shown: A base layer/long underwear which wicks and breathes. Read: NOT old-school cotton waffle long-johns. You want something performance based so sweat doesn’t get stuck next to your skin, which would be a recipe for getting chilled at best, and hypothermia at worst.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Treelines – $98. Glacier shades. And those shields do easily pop off for wearing the sunglasses just as sunglasses. Shields are there to keep the glare from sneaking behind the frames. That said, they’ll limit your peripheral vision. So don’t get run over by a bus, please. Polarized lenses too.

The Gloves: Patagonia Nano Puff Mitts – $79. Yes, mittens. Don’t mess with your extremities/digits in the cold. Hands are like feet, only attached to your wrists (profound, I know). You need them, and they can get cold and damaged easily.

The Watch: Casio Diver – $60ish on a Crown & Buckle Supreme Nato – $32.30 w/ CROWN15 ($38). Because fumbling for your phone in the bitter cold could result in you losing it in a snowbank. That, and it’s nice to know how long you’ve been outside shoveling.

The Boots: Sorel 1964 Pac Nylon Waterproof Snow Boot – $139.99 ($180). Keep your fancy dress or heritage work-styled boots on the shelf when it’s bitter, bitter cold. These are insulated and waterproof. Removable 9mm washable recycled felt inner boot. They’ve also got a classic, retro look to them.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough Heavyweight Hunting Socks – $35. This is all for nothing if you don’t protect your feet.

The Hat & Scarf: Made in the USA Oak Street 1975 NATO Watch Cap + Marine Scarf – $76.80 ($96). Bit of a splurge, but as authentic as it gets. Knit in the USA.