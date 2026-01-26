Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Billy Reid Clearance, Brooks Bros Cold Weather Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Sometimes it just doesn’t need to be complicated. That’s where GAP excels. Deal works out to 60% off MSRP, as that additional 20% comes off the half-off marked down price. That’s better than good for GAP. Works on their jeans as well as their khakis.

Set to end tomorrow, Tuesday 1/27.. No returns or exchanges on any of this stuff. It’s the end of the line for their fall/winter gear, and they’d like to be rid of it.

Zero clue why they insist on categorizing those Performance Series Blazers as “outerwear.” Got in person with one, and… it’s a blazer/sportcoat. 59% Cotton, 35% Polyester, 6% Elastane fabric. Moves well. Size medium fit a little (too) trim on my 5’10″/180lbs, and I normally take a medium in “alpha” sized clothes. So if you’re a “smedium,” those blazers might work for you. Limited time event is set to end today, 1/26.

Careful now. Looks like AE has started to mix in a few final sale models here and there, like those suede Randolph loafers. No returns or exchanges on final sale stuff. Been awhile since they threw the “final sale” tag around. But! Those Espresso Park Avenues should ship/return for free. That’s a great price for first quality (read: not Shoebank 2nds) icons in a classic, dark brown. The 2-day Special Prices are set to expire today, 1/26/26.

New markdowns have been taken on some items, and then they just dropped an additional 25% off with that LASTCHANCE code. Beware that it’s mostly Final Sale items which can’t be returned or exchanged. But there’s some regular sale stuff in there too. Sizes are limited at best.

Also worth a mention: