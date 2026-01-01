1 Sale 4 Outfits – J. Crew Factory Extra 70% off FINAL Sale

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can act as inspiration.

WARNING: This one’s for the gamblers. The true deal hunters… who are also willing to come up empty (or worse). Because all of the J. Crew Factory stuff below is FINAL sale. No returns or exchanges. None. Zilch. Once you purchase it, it’s yours, for better or for worse. But… tis the season for End-of-Winter clearance blowouts. And at 70% off… this be one of those. Code TAKE70 is set to end today, 1/6/25.

Cold Office Layers

JCF

Waffle-stitch shawl-collar sweater – $35.39 FINAL ($148)

Slim Flex OCBD – $21.59 FINAL ($89.50)

4-season poly/wool blend trousers – $47.39 FINAL ($198)

Polar Bear socks – $7.50 ($19.50)

*Not final sale, but appropriate

passive aggressive messaging to

cheap bosses who won’t turn up the heat

Suede Lace-Ups – $42.59 FINAL ($178)



Others

Timex Weekender – $45.25

Johnston & Murphy Briefcase – $127.47 ($299)

Smart-Casual Winter Textures

JCF

Slim-fit plaid wool-blend patch-pocket blazer – $119.39 FINAL ($498)

Straight-fit cords – $30.59 FINAL ($128)

Waffle socks – $4.79 FINAL ($19.50)

Woven braided belt – $16.79 FINAL ($69.50)

Suede Boots – $59.39 FINAL ($248)

*WARNING: Soles are pretty smooth and slick on these boots,

so be mega careful when new on carpet/outside on wet surfaces.

Sizing seems true. A 10.5 fits my normally 10.5 feet pretty well.



Others

Invicta 1953 – $124

(Review here)

JCF

Slim-fit Donegal wool blend jacket – $107.99 FINAL ($450)

Slim-fit Donegal wool blend trousers – $71.39 FINAL ($298)

Brushed twill shirt – $23.39 FINAL ($98)

Others

The Tie Bar Wool Bow Tie – $28

Seiko GMT – $625

Darn Tough Socks – $24

(*Ophidiophobia exposure therapy)

GAP Belt – $44.95

Budget British-Isles Style

JCF

Cotton-blend field jacket – $59.99 FINAL ($298)

Merino-blend quarter-zip – $28.79 FINAL ($120)

Brushed twill shirt – $23.39 FINAL ($98)

Straight-fit cords – $30.59 FINAL ($128)

Leather camp boots – $54.59 FINAL ($228)

Cotton ribbed socks – $2.99 FINAL ($14.50)

Suede belt – $19.19 FINAL ($79.50)



Others

Timex x Bespoke Post Field Watch – $199

Line of Trade Weekender XL – $125 ($98 for members)



The J. Crew Factory Extra 70% off Final Sale Clearance items code TAKE70 is set to expire tonight, Tuesday 1/6/26.