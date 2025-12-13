What to wear on New Year’s Eve for men (from formal to not)

New Year’s Eve is fast approaching, and it’s one of the dressiest nights on the calendar. Parties are plentiful and corks are popping. If you’re unsure of what to wear, here’s a range of outfit ideas ordered by formality… from going all out to staying (all) in. Yes they’re all variations on the same theme: dark and sleek. Blending in while standing out quietly is often the right move, especially when the crowds will be… weird. Reminder: if you’re buying a new suit or jacket, don’t forget to leave time to get it tailored. (Watch shown above: Baltic’s now discontinued Mechanical Chronograph)
Black Tie
B.R. Velvet Tuxedo Jacket – $298.80 ($498)
B.R. Covered Placket Tuxedo Shirt – $60 ($100)
Tie Bar Grosgrain Solid Black Bowtie – $28
B.R. Wool Tuxedo Pants – $178.80 ($298)
(*Cheaper but final sale: B.R. Wool Tuxedo Pants – $109.97 FINAL)
Nordstrom Gloves – $69
Bulova Rectangular Case Quartz Dress Watch – $200ish
Allen Edmonds Merino Socks – $18 ($24)
Allen Edmonds Carlyle Oxfords – $349 ($450)
Brooks Bros. Scarf – $37.47 ($98)
Suited and Booted
Rowe & Tailor (Spier’s Red Label) Charcoal Stretch Wool Suit – $228
B.R. Dress Shirt in Slim or Standard – $48 ($80)
B.R. Pocket Square – $14.99 ($40)
Orient Bambino 38 – $263.50 w/ HOLIDAY2025
Darn Tough Socks – $27
BOSS Colby Chelseas – $149.97 ($199)
Brooks Brothers Belt – $68.60 ($98)
Dinner/drinks out, but back home to ring in the New Year
BR Factory Dark Green Velvet Sportcoat – $140 ($170)
Bonobos Weekday Warrior Dress Shirt – $89.25 w/ WRAPUP25 ($119)
*Or whatever your favorite white dress shirt happens to be.
BR Factory Traveler Pants in Slim or Athletic – $38 ($47.50)
Shinola Bedrock 42mm Chronograph – $506.25 w/ EXTRA25 ($900)
(*More affordable option: Timex Waterbury Chrono – $150ish)
Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard Mid-Calf Lightweight Lifestyle Socks in Charcoal – $26
Brooks Brothers Chukkas – $199.99 ($449)
Staying in, resting up.
Early to bed, early to rise.
Z by Zella (Nordy) Performance Hoodie – $29.97 ($69)
adidas Own the Run Knit Pants – $35 ($70)
Casio Green Bezel Diver – $73
Darn Tough Number 2* Socks – $26
Nike Air Max 2017 – $128.97 w/ GIFTS ($190)
1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin – $22.21