Steal Alert: $225 Half Canvas All Wool Suit Separates from Spier

Finding a suit with the following combination for under $300, let alone for ~$225, is a tall task these days:

Half canvas construction.

100% merino wool.

Lightly padded shoulders.

Tailored but not tight fit.

Easy to tailor, non functioning sleeve cuff buttons.

Made in separates so you get to pick the size of the jacket and size of the trousers independently

Available in wheelhouse colors like charcoal, navy, and medium gray.

Right? That’s a lot of desirable suit characteristics for under three-hundred bucks.

So to see Spier chop 20% off the usual $278 price point of their entry-level Rowe & Taylor line is something.

Okay so what’s the catch? The catch is (cracks open boring textbook)… economies of scale.

Translation: They made a lot of these suits with the intent on fitting the most people possible, in the most common colors, and when compared to their other, nicer suits, this sub-brand (Rowe & Taylor) takes a slight step back on the fabric as well as some of the bits and pieces like buttons, interior lining, etc.

TL;DR: They’re nice, and a great choice for someone with a not too out-of-the-ordinary body type, who also doesn’t wear suits all the time.

4-season weight merino wool fabric.

Still comes with non functioning sleeve cuff buttons, which are much easier to tailor.

The Breakdown

100% Merino fabric – It’s smooth and 4-season weight, but it’s not quite as nice as what they use for their core line or more expensive Italian wool suits. And to save more money, they bought bulk batches of the basic colors most would want.

Shown = an unaltered 40R jacket on 5’10″/185

Just one fit = Tailored Fit – No option between slim fit or contemporary fit here. They went with something in-between. The jacket should fit similarly to their Contemporary fit jackets (review here), and the trousers will fit somewhere between their Contemporary and Slim cut (Slim suit review here).

Lining is a bit cheaper than the Bemberg Cupro used for their other suits.

That’s part of the cost savings. Although it feels fine and shouldn’t suffocate you.

The Details – Their other suits use some imported (from Germany and Japan) bits and pieces that the Rowe & Taylor line doesn’t. For example, while their other suits come with a Bemberg Cupro lining, the R&T suits come with a less expensive lining. It won’t breathe quite as well as the Bemberg lining on their other suits, but it’s far from some cheap, scratchy lining you’d find on a crummy bargain store suit. The rest of the details feel more than fine. Buttons still feel and look good, shoulder pads aren’t bulky or stiff, etc.

What about Shipping/Returns?

Spier’s not Nordstrom. Sorry. They don’t do free shipping/free returns on all things all the time. BUT…

…free outbound shipping does kick in at $100 (contiguous US), and returns are FREE if it’s your first suit purchase with them. So outbound shipping is free for all customers on these Suits, and if it’s your first suit purchase with them (which the Rowe & Taylor brand is geared towards first-time-suit buyers,) then they’ll cover return shipping if it shows up and it’s not to your liking. They’ll also cover free returns if it’s your first sportcoat, shoes, dress/casual trouser, outerwear, knitwear, or dress/casual shirt purchase with them.

Here’s their returns policy, which has shifted slightly for the holidays:

Starting November 15, 2025, and running through January 5, 2026, our Return Policy will be updated for the Holiday Season: Regular-priced items can be returned within 60 days of delivery. For exceptions, please refer to our Footwear and Underwear Return Policies. Sale items or items purchased using a promo or discount code can be returned within 30 days of delivery. (Excludes Final Sale products.) After these respective 30- and 60-day windows, all items will be considered Final Sale and not eligible for return.

Normally anything purchased with a promo code or on sale has a return eligibility window of 14 days from delivery. (All regular priced items are usually eligible for returns within 30 days of delivery.) But since it’s the holidays, they’re giving everyone a little extra leeway on the sale/promo front. Once they make and send you a return label, you’ll then have 14 days to use it/get it back and scanned in at the carrier. So set a reminder in your calendar if you must. If you’re a repeat customer and you want to make a return, it’ll be $14.95 for the return label to send back a suit.

Full original review is here if you’d like to read it.

Their End of Year Sale, which these are a part of, is set to end on Sunday, 1/4/26.

