10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – $36 Secret Wash Shirts, $25 USA watchcaps, & more

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Perfect for purchases of $100 or over, as that’s when you max out the savings. Also great to use on items that are usually excluded from most sales and promos. Gift cards are final sale of course. E-gift cards should be delivered to your inbox within 2 hours. And know that the adidas gift card platform can be super glitchy. So if it’s not showing up as $75 for the $100 card at checkout, back out of it and check back later if so inclined. (They often see their gift card point-of-sale struggle when they run a promo like this.)

Solid navy leans dressed up, yet the tonal square dot texture helps keep it muted. Super versatile, and should be appropriate for job interviews, dressed up holiday events, etc.

Two catches though:

They’re final sale . No returns or exchanges. They just don’t like to mark them down this much. You’ll have to log into a rewards account and tick an additional 10% off offer at checkout.

Genuinely cannot recall the last time J. Crew’s flagship button downs dropped this low in price. These are the shirts that made J. Crew famous. Their bestselling, lighter weight, broken in feeling but not broken down cotton poplin shirts. Slim, classic, tall, or slim untucked fits.

Loki Tom Hiddleston is back ten years after the release of season one, and the second iteration looks just as stylish. Debuts on Amazon Prime on January 11th, so if you haven’t seen the first round, you’ve got time to give that a whirl.

It’s beard season. This is a solid stocking stuffer, and something to make his beard smell less like… a dirty stocking. While the hair on your face is different than the hair on top of your head, gently conditioning it every once in a while is a good idea. Softens without greasing down. Smells good without being overpowering. Cheap.

Another surprisingly great stocking stuffer. Acrylic and not wool, but for those who have a wool allergy (or just want to save some money and still buy Made in the USA) then these could do the trick.

We recently threw a holiday party at the Dappered home offices, and this was an absolute anchor to the hit playlist. Besides, by now I think we’ve all had our annual fill of Mariah and Bing.

It’s prime cords season. Five pocket jean-like styling. Seasonal colors. 62% off + an additional 10% off if you log into a members account and tick the box at checkout. Not final sale at post time either.

J. Crew Stretch Corduroy Trousers in Straight Fit – $40.05 w/ additional 10% off members deal ($118)

And the trouser version. Pockets are like chinos or dress pants, instead of the jean like 5-pocket style. These have slashes up front and welts in the rear.

“The weather outside is frightful,

and as I’ve no place to go,

we need a show, need a show, need a show.”

Another pick for nights in, sheltering from ol’ man winter. Gotta hand it to Daniel Craig. Playing an icon like James Bond can be a typecast-torpedo to the rest of an actor’s career. His inspector Benoit Blanc is a real (well dressed) hoot.

