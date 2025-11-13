Weatherproof AEs under $200, Half off the J. Crew Sussex, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

64% offSales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew: Outerwear Sale | Up to 40% off Select Styles
- Sussex Quilted Jacket with PrimaLoft – $116.50 ($238) 51% off
- Broken-in Stretch Cords – $69.50 ($118) 41% off
- Dark Navy Ludlow Suit Jacket +
- Matching Trousers in Italian Wool = $521.30 ($800) 34.8% off
- Crosby fit jackets and trousers are also on sale.
Two separates events, both are set to expire today, 11/13. Each is quietly good despite the relatively low number of styles included. There’s some steals in each.
Nordstrom Rack: Allen Edmonds Hamilton Restock – $199.97 ($495)
Not sure where they dug these up from, but it appears Nordstrom Rack has found some extra stock of what amounts to the Allen Edmonds Strand-Boot. Known as the Hamilton, it’s weatherproof, has a studded Dainite sole, and is Goodyear welted in Port Washington Wisconsin. Not bad for under $200, considering the time of year we’re in.
UNIQLO: $10 off PUFFTECH Vests and Parkas
- PUFFTECH Vest – $59.90 ($69.90)
- PUFFTECH Hooded Parka – $79.90 ($89.90)
Pufftech appears to be their all synthetic alternative to their bestselling Ultra Light Down jackets and vests. Same concept. Lightweight warmth with a water repellant finish. Savings are set to end tonight, 11/13.
VAER: Select Models Holiday Sale
- USA Assembled Swiss Quartz 39mm G2 Pacific Steel GMT on Bracelet – $440 ($489)
- USA Assembled C5 Ameriquartz – $254 – $356 ($299 – $419)
- USA Assembled D4 Meridian Solar 39mm on Bracelet – $375 ($469)
Still rolling but some of the more popular models are nearing sold out status. A reminder that VAER watch pricing can swing pretty greatly depending on which second strap (or bracelet) you opt into. Each watch comes with a free “FKM Ocean” strap, but you also get to pick a second. Most watches have a free single-pass strap you can add, but after that a leather strap or a stainless bracelet will cost you extra. Still though. VAER really does seem committed to keeping prices reasonable, even on their USA assembled models.
J. Crew Factory: 40% – 70% off + addit. 10% off w/ SAVE10
- “Supersoft” 70% nylon / 30% wool Sweaters – $35.95 ($98) 8 colors. 63% off
- Cotton-blend field jacket – $107.10 ($298) olive or black. 64% off
- Quilted Walker Vests – $66.60 ($148) 4 colors. 55% off
- Slim-fit plaid 55% wool / 45% poly patch-pocket blazer – $179.10 ($498) 64% off
A cherry on top. Code SAVE10 is set to expire today, 11/13/25. Now, 40% off isn’t that great for J. Crew’s step down, almost always on major sale (big! massive! yuge!) Factory brand. 50% is kinda the JCF Rubicon for most of us. So if you’ve got your eye on something in that 50%-70% off range AND it’s getting an additional little extra 10% off that discounted price, then yeah, maybe now is the time. Even with Black Friday coming soon.
BONUS Huckberry 15% off Almost Everything (ends Fri.)
- Flint and Tinder Classic Chore Coat – $151.30 ($178)
- Flint and Tinder “Vintage” Leather Belt – $72.25 ($85)
- Greys Wool Outdoor Slipper Boots – $91.80 ($108)
- Relwen Sweatshirt Trap Blazer – $227.80 ($268)
Original picks here and adding a few more picks above. Also mentioning this again because in case you caught the post early yesterday, at launch time we thought this was a 24-hour sale. It’s not. It runs for three days (yesterday, today, and Friday.) Apologies for that mistake. Coulda sworn these were one-day events, but looking back in the archives and… nope, they ran 3 days in 2024 and 2023.
Also worth a mention:
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off most
- BR Factory: 60% off most (50% + addit. 20% Off)
- Spier & Mackay: Up to 25% off select suits