Weatherproof AEs under $200, Half off the J. Crew Sussex, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

By | |

64% offSales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

J. Crew: Outerwear Sale | Up to 40% off  Select Styles

Two separates events, both are set to expire today, 11/13. Each is quietly good despite the relatively low number of styles included. There’s some steals in each.

 

Nordstrom Rack: Allen Edmonds Hamilton Restock – $199.97 ($495)

Not sure where they dug these up from, but it appears Nordstrom Rack has found some extra stock of what amounts to the Allen Edmonds Strand-Boot. Known as the Hamilton, it’s weatherproof, has a studded Dainite sole, and is Goodyear welted in Port Washington Wisconsin. Not bad for under $200, considering the time of year we’re in.

 

UNIQLO: $10 off PUFFTECH Vests and Parkas

Pufftech appears to be their all synthetic alternative to their bestselling Ultra Light Down jackets and vests. Same concept. Lightweight warmth with a water repellant finish. Savings are set to end tonight, 11/13.

 

VAER: Select Models Holiday Sale

Still rolling but some of the more popular models are nearing sold out status. A reminder that VAER watch pricing can swing pretty greatly depending on which second strap (or bracelet) you opt into. Each watch comes with a free “FKM Ocean” strap, but you also get to pick a second. Most watches have a free single-pass strap you can add, but after that a leather strap or a stainless bracelet will cost you extra. Still though. VAER really does seem committed to keeping prices reasonable, even on their USA assembled models.

 

J. Crew Factory: 40% – 70% off + addit. 10% off w/ SAVE10

A cherry on top. Code SAVE10 is set to expire today, 11/13/25. Now, 40% off isn’t that great for J. Crew’s step down, almost always on major sale (big! massive! yuge!) Factory brand. 50% is kinda the JCF Rubicon for most of us. So if you’ve got your eye on something in that 50%-70% off range AND it’s getting an additional little extra 10% off that discounted price, then yeah, maybe now is the time. Even with Black Friday coming soon.

 

BONUS  Huckberry 15% off Almost Everything (ends Fri.)

Original picks here and adding a few more picks above. Also mentioning this again because in case you caught the post early yesterday, at launch time we thought this was a 24-hour sale. It’s not. It runs for three days (yesterday, today, and Friday.) Apologies for that mistake. Coulda sworn these were one-day events, but looking back in the archives and… nope, they ran 3 days in 2024 and 2023.

 

