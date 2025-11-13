Weatherproof AEs under $200, Half off the J. Crew Sussex, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

64% offSales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Two separates events, both are set to expire today, 11/13. Each is quietly good despite the relatively low number of styles included. There’s some steals in each.

Not sure where they dug these up from, but it appears Nordstrom Rack has found some extra stock of what amounts to the Allen Edmonds Strand-Boot. Known as the Hamilton, it’s weatherproof, has a studded Dainite sole, and is Goodyear welted in Port Washington Wisconsin. Not bad for under $200, considering the time of year we’re in.

Pufftech appears to be their all synthetic alternative to their bestselling Ultra Light Down jackets and vests. Same concept. Lightweight warmth with a water repellant finish. Savings are set to end tonight, 11/13.

Still rolling but some of the more popular models are nearing sold out status. A reminder that VAER watch pricing can swing pretty greatly depending on which second strap (or bracelet) you opt into. Each watch comes with a free “FKM Ocean” strap, but you also get to pick a second. Most watches have a free single-pass strap you can add, but after that a leather strap or a stainless bracelet will cost you extra. Still though. VAER really does seem committed to keeping prices reasonable, even on their USA assembled models.

A cherry on top. Code SAVE10 is set to expire today, 11/13/25. Now, 40% off isn’t that great for J. Crew’s step down, almost always on major sale (big! massive! yuge!) Factory brand. 50% is kinda the JCF Rubicon for most of us. So if you’ve got your eye on something in that 50%-70% off range AND it’s getting an additional little extra 10% off that discounted price, then yeah, maybe now is the time. Even with Black Friday coming soon.

Original picks here and adding a few more picks above. Also mentioning this again because in case you caught the post early yesterday, at launch time we thought this was a 24-hour sale. It’s not. It runs for three days (yesterday, today, and Friday.) Apologies for that mistake. Coulda sworn these were one-day events, but looking back in the archives and… nope, they ran 3 days in 2024 and 2023.

Also worth a mention: