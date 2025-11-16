Steal Alert: 25% off Spier & Mackay’s Chunky Merino Shawl Collar Cardigans

Buried deep in a 25% off select Pre-Black-Friday event, these sweaters are the real deal. And even though with the discount they’re still $141, 25% off is a true steal.

100% Australian merino wool in a chunky knit. Double-knit collar for that extra “hug” around your traps. Not a cheap sweater by any stretch. They’re a splurge for sure. But they don’t go on sale that often, and Spier doesn’t mega-discount like some other brands. 25% off is significant for them. Especially when it’s on a best seller like the chunky shawl collar cardigan.

They’re handsome. They’re also cozy. And FWIW, the one I (the Joe guy) picked up during the pandemic has held up remarkably well despite seeing immense amounts of use during fall, winter, and spring.

No code needed. 25% off should happen once you put one of these in your cart. Sale ends Tuesday night.

That’s all. Carry on.

P.S. The size shown at the very top of the post is a medium on 5’10″/185.

P.P.S. Don’t hang your sweaters. Spier has them on hangers in some of their product shots, but that’s probably just because they look better on the screen that way. Fold them. Gravity is undefeated, and will stretch them out over time if you put it on a hanger.