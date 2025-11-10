Steal Alert: 1 Sale 4 Outfits – Brooks Brothers 40% off

Brooks Bros: 40% off almost everything 48-hr-sale
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can act as inspiration. This 40% off from Brooks Brothers deal just launched Monday morning, and it’s about as deep as Brooks Brothers will go aside from end-of-season clearance blowouts. 40% off is not just good, it’s great for them. No more bulk buy thresholds or “must buy two suits” or any of that. It’s a simple, solid, 40% off. Ends tomorrow, 11/11.
Blazer/Sportcoat & Jeans
Brooks Brothers:
Stretch Wool Hopsack Blazer – $418.80 ($698)
Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $76.80 ($128)
Brown Bluchers – $148.80 ($248)
Others:
BR Luxe Traveler Jeans in Slim or Straight Fit – $72 ($120)
Orient Bambino 38mm – $250.75 w/ VIP2025
Darn Tough “The Standard” Socks – $26
LL Bean Classic Belt – $44.95 w/ LEAVES ($49.95)
Old School Smart-Casual
Brooks Brothers:
Cotton Mini-Cable Polo Cardigan – $88.80 ($148)
Cotton Pleated Side-Tab Chino – $118.80 ($198)
Wool-Blend Cap Toe Striped Socks – $14.70 ($24.50)
Fitzgerald Tassel Loafer – $148.80 ($248)
Others:
Kent Wang Sunglasses – $55
Timex Marlin Moon Phase – $179.14
All USA Made
Brooks Bros:
American-Made Slim or Classic Fit Multi Checked 1818 Suit – $778.80 ($1298)
American-Made Oxford Cloth Button-Down Dress Shirt – $118.80 ($198)
Others:
Vaer 39mm D4 Meridian Black Matte Solar – $469 (assembled in US)
Boardroom Merino Blend Navy Ribbed Over the Calf Socks – $19.50
Allen Edmonds Hamilton Weatherproof Boots – $199.99 ($495)
Allen Edmonds Midland Avenue Dress Belt – $135
Upcoming Travel Day (if you must)
Brooks Brothers
Performance Series Blazer Jacket – $238.80 ($398)
Performance Series Long-Sleeve Zip-Neck Polo – $76.80 ($128)
The Richmond Pant – $88.80 ($148)
Textured Leather Chukkas – $199.99 ($449)
1818 Textured Leather Belt – $58.80 ($98)
Merino Blend Socks – $11.70 ($19.50)
Others
Timex GMT – $150.19
Samsonite Elevation Plus Carry-On – $199.99 ($219)
The Brooks Brother 40% off almost everything 48-hour sale is scheduled to end Tuesday 11/11/25.